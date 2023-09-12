Boston Omaha Asset Management (BOAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC), has named Dennis J. Balletto as a Vice President of Loan Originations and Acquisitions.

“I've known Dennis for over 15 years and have consistently held great respect for his strong work ethic and extensive knowledge of the commercial real estate sector. Since March 2023, regional banks have notably reduced their lending capacity. After surveying the market of lenders and borrowers, we identified a significant lending gap that we believe aligns with our acceptable risk/return parameters. In formulating a strategic plan to address this gap, we sought a capable leader proficient in sourcing, underwriting, and closing anticipated lending volumes. Hiring Dennis was an easy decision for us, and we are excited to have Dennis help grow BOAM further,” said Brendan Keating, Co-Managing Partner of BOAM.

Dennis arrives at Boston Omaha Asset Management after an accomplished career in the banking industry. He was previously a Sr. Director for Bank of Nevada, a division of Western Alliance Bank (NYSE:WAL) and focused on real estate transactions involving local, regional, and national: commercial real estate developers, investors, homebuilders and REITs. These transactions focused on land acquisition, construction, bridge, mini-perm and permanent financing. Dennis has over 18 years of lending experience and over two years of experience with a national self-storage operator, where he focused on strategic acquisitions and financing of institutional quality storage assets across the US.

He graduated from the inaugural NAIOP Developing Leaders Class (2008) and was honored with an Emerging Star Team Development Award. He is part of several real estate industry organizations and has mentored 10+ students through the Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also served as a board member of JDRF Southern Nevada, which supports research to fight type 1 diabetes. Dennis received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About Boston Omaha Asset Management

Boston Omaha Asset Managementseeks to create long-term investment returns while limiting the risk of capital and purchasing power loss. The firm uses an opportunistic approach to build partner wealth via long-life, physical assets that can operate in a low-cost manner and/or can be financed in an advantaged way. Boston Omaha Asset Management is a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC), a public holding company with subsidiaries in four verticals: Broadband, Billboards, Bonds, and Asset Management. To learn more, please visit www.bostonomahaAM.com.

