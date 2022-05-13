Boston Omaha Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Billboard Rentals, Net $ 9,138,149 $ 7,153,685 Broadband Services 4,076,946 3,795,037 Premiums Earned 2,288,449 1,786,564 Insurance Commissions 697,200 400,177 Investment and Other Income 92,203 69,556 Total Revenues 16,292,947 13,205,019 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 2,933,264 2,311,976 Net Loss from Operations (2,449,736 ) (1,485,778 ) Net Other Income 25,498,646 110,123,064 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 16,302,593 $ 84,437,627 Basic and Diluted Net Income per Share $ 0.55 $ 3.09 March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (1) $ 158,213,175 $ 230,670,929 Total Assets 670,620,168 807,053,793 Total Liabilities 152,366,985 166,458,071 Total Noncontrolling Interest 5,320,740 144,270,503 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 512,932,443 $ 496,325,219

Investments consist of U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and publicly traded equity securities, of which $15,250,413 is held by our insurance entities at March 31, 2022.

As a result of a change in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in 2018, we are required to include the unrealized changes in market prices of investments in public equity securities in our reported earnings.

In the table above, Net Other Income includes other investment income of $2,615,323 in the first quarter of 2022 and $107,308,122 in the first quarter of 2021, which are mainly related to realized and unrealized gains from public securities held by Boston Omaha. While we intend to hold our current securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

In the first quarter of 2022, Net Other Income also includes a gain of $24,977,740 related to the deconsolidation of Yellowstone Acquisition Company, which completed its business combination with Sky Harbour on January 25, 2022.

Cash outflow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $(15,677,555), compared to cash inflow of $4,029,984 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Our book value per share was $17.27 at March 31, 2022, compared to $16.71 at December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, we had 28,642,801 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of May 13, 2022, we had 28,642,801 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with four majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance, broadband telecommunications services and asset management.

