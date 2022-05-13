Log in
    BOC   US1010441053

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

(BOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
20.82 USD   +2.51%
04:49pBOSTON OMAHA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pBoston Omaha's Q1 Earnings Decrease; Posts Higher Revenue
MT
04:38pBOSTON OMAHA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/13/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Billboard Rentals, Net  

$

9,138,149

 

$

7,153,685

 

Broadband Services  

 

4,076,946

 

 

3,795,037

 

Premiums Earned  

 

2,288,449

 

 

1,786,564

 

Insurance Commissions  

 

697,200

 

 

400,177

 

Investment and Other Income  

 

92,203

 

 

69,556

 

Total Revenues  

 

16,292,947

 

 

13,205,019

 

   
Depreciation and Amortization Expense  

 

2,933,264

 

 

2,311,976

 

   
Net Loss from Operations  

 

(2,449,736

)

 

(1,485,778

)

Net Other Income  

 

25,498,646

 

 

110,123,064

 

   
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders  

$

16,302,593

 

$

84,437,627

 

Basic and Diluted Net Income per Share  

$

0.55

 

$

3.09

 

   
 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (1)  

$

158,213,175

 

$

230,670,929

 

Total Assets  

 

670,620,168

 

 

807,053,793

 

Total Liabilities  

 

152,366,985

 

 

166,458,071

 

Total Noncontrolling Interest  

 

5,320,740

 

 

144,270,503

 

Total Stockholders' Equity  

$

512,932,443

 

$

496,325,219

 

  1. Investments consist of U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and publicly traded equity securities, of which $15,250,413 is held by our insurance entities at March 31, 2022.

As a result of a change in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in 2018, we are required to include the unrealized changes in market prices of investments in public equity securities in our reported earnings.

In the table above, Net Other Income includes other investment income of $2,615,323 in the first quarter of 2022 and $107,308,122 in the first quarter of 2021, which are mainly related to realized and unrealized gains from public securities held by Boston Omaha. While we intend to hold our current securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

In the first quarter of 2022, Net Other Income also includes a gain of $24,977,740 related to the deconsolidation of Yellowstone Acquisition Company, which completed its business combination with Sky Harbour on January 25, 2022.

Cash outflow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $(15,677,555), compared to cash inflow of $4,029,984 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Our book value per share was $17.27 at March 31, 2022, compared to $16.71 at December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, we had 28,642,801 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of May 13, 2022, we had 28,642,801 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with four majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance, broadband telecommunications services and asset management.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and future products and services, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitive nature of the industries in which we conduct our business, general business and economic conditions, our ability to acquire suitable businesses, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the effect of a loss of, or financial distress of, any reinsurance company which we rely on for our insurance operations, the risks associated with our investments in both publicly traded securities and privately held businesses, our history of losses and ability to maintain profitability in the future,

the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties which may be described in any subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed by the Company and the other reports the Company files with the SEC. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our website at www.bostonomaha.com. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2022
