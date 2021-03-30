Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Boston Omaha Corporation    BOMN

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

(BOMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boston Omaha Corporation : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

03/30/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (“Boston Omaha” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of a proposed public offering of 3,150,000 of its shares of Class A common stock. 2,000,000 of the shares will be offered by Boston Omaha and the remaining 1,150,000 shares will be sold by certain selling stockholders. Boston Omaha and the selling stockholders also expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 472,500 shares of its Class A common stock.

Wells Fargo Securities is serving as the sole book runner for the proposed offering.

Boston Omaha intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of its recently acquired fiber-to-the-home broadband telecommunication business, to grow its Link billboard business through the acquisitions of additional billboard businesses, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-254870), including a prospectus and a related preliminary prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and related preliminary prospectus supplement for more complete information about Boston Omaha and this offering. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov or from Well Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, toll-free at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Boston Omaha, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and future products and services, the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our website at www.bostonomaha.com. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
05:46pBOSTON OMAHA  : Launches Public Offering of 3.15 Million Class A Shares
MT
05:37pBOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION  : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common..
BU
03/29BOSTON OMAHA  : Swings to Profit in FY20 as Revenue Grows
MT
03/29BOSTON OMAHA CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION  : Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
03/29BOSTON OMAHA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
03/29BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION  : annual earnings release
03/18BOSTON OMAHA  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial St..
AQ
03/15BOSTON OMAHA  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial St..
AQ
03/11BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION  : Announces Retirement of Gregory A. Friedman, AireBea..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,5 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 913 M 913 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Omaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 33,53 $
Spread / Highest target 1,40%
Spread / Average Target -7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander B. Rozek Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Adam Kenneth Peterson Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Joshua P. Weisenburger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bradford Blaise Briner Independent Director
Brendan J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION21.27%913
OMNICOM GROUP INC.20.22%16 125
WPP PLC16.30%15 523
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA29.20%14 859
AUTOHOME INC.-4.53%12 004
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.92%11 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ