Boston Omaha Corporation : Announces Retirement of Gregory A. Friedman, AireBeam's Founder and CEO

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) announces that Gregory A. Friedman, founder and Chief Executive Officer of FIF AireBeam, LLC, has elected to retire from day-to-day employment, effective March 10, 2021. Greg will continue to make his experience available to the company in the role of non-executive Chairman. Greg and his wife, Judith, founded AireBeam in 2001 and steered its growth over the years to cover most of Southern Arizona serving thousands of customers.

“As I reflect back on the last 20 years of AireBeam’s growth as a fixed wireless provider and transition to a fiber to the home provider, I am very proud of the accomplishments of the AireBeam team and I look forward to the company’s continued growth under the ownership of Boston Omaha,” stated Mr. Friedman.

Bernie Reynoso and Scott Sampson have been appointed interim Co-CEOs at AireBeam. In their respective roles as interim Co-CEOs, Mr. Reynoso will lead AireBeam’s operations and execution and Mr. Sampson will lead the company’s growth strategy, including marketing, sales and business development. AireBeam has begun the search for its next permanent CEO and, in addition to Mr. Reynoso and Mr. Sampson, will also consider selected external candidates before making the final hire.

Mr. Reynoso has 25 years of experience in the ISP world managing infrastructure, networks, construction and customer service and has been with AireBeam as the COO since April 2020. “Our main focus is to provide world class customer service by providing quality services and communications to our customers while supporting an accelerated growth based on expanding our delivery of fiber to the home networks to our current and future markets,” stated Mr. Reynoso.

Mr. Sampson has more than 30 years of senior management and revenue growth experience, including 20 years of leadership in the telecom industry and, most recently, as Director of Global Network Communications at Arrow Electronics. Mr. Sampson became part of the AireBeam leadership team when he joined the company in June of 2020. "I look forward to working together with Bernie to grow AireBeam," said Mr. Sampson.

The entire AireBeam team as well as Boston Omaha applaud Greg for his 55 years of experience in successfully developing new technologies and creating exciting businesses and wish him and his wife Judith a happy and well-deserved retirement.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

