Boston Omaha : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023 (June 6, 2023)

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023 (June 6, 2023)

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

ITEM 5.02(e) ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL COMPENSATORY PLAN

On June 6, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Boston Omaha Corporation ("Boston Omaha") approved an increase in the base salary of Brendan J. Keating, a Co-Managing Partner of Boston Omaha Asset Management ("BOAM"), to $550,000 per year. Mr. Keating's base salary increase is effective as of May 1, 2023, the date BOAM completed its acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of 24th Street Asset Management ("24th Street"). Prior to May 1, 2023, Mr. Keating served as the Managing Member and a principal owner of 24th Street while also providing services to BOAM. All other terms of Mr. Keating's compensation as a Co-Managing Partner of BOAM remain unchanged. Mr. Keating also continues to serve as a member of the board of directors of Boston Omaha.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

