Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Omaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOC   US1010441053

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

(BOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
19.87 USD   -3.45%
04:14pBoston Omaha : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
05/24Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Boston Omaha to $28 From $31, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/18TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Boston Omaha to $40.50 From $41.50, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boston Omaha : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

06/09/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
bomn20230609_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023 (June 6, 2023)
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its Charter)
Delaware
001-38113
27-0788438
(State or other jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification Number)
1601 Dodge Street, Suite 3300
Omaha, Nebraska68102
(Address and telephone number of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(857) 256-0079
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or address, if changed since last report)
Securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:
Title of Class
Trading Symbol
Name of Exchange on Which Registered
Class A common stock,
$0.001 par value per share
BOC
The New York Stock Exchange
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of Registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
1
ITEM 5.02(e)
ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL COMPENSATORY PLAN
On June 6, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Boston Omaha Corporation ("Boston Omaha") approved an increase in the base salary of Brendan J. Keating, a Co-Managing Partner of Boston Omaha Asset Management ("BOAM"), to $550,000 per year. Mr. Keating's base salary increase is effective as of May 1, 2023, the date BOAM completed its acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of 24th Street Asset Management ("24th Street"). Prior to May 1, 2023, Mr. Keating served as the Managing Member and a principal owner of 24th Street while also providing services to BOAM. All other terms of Mr. Keating's compensation as a Co-Managing Partner of BOAM remain unchanged. Mr. Keating also continues to serve as a member of the board of directors of Boston Omaha.
ITEM 9.01
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(d)
Exhibits. The Exhibit Index set forth below is incorporated herein by reference.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Number
Exhibit Title
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
(Registrant)
By:
/s/ Joshua P. Weisenburger
Joshua P. Weisenburger,
Chief Financial Officer
Date: June 9, 2023
2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:13:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
04:14pBoston Omaha : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
05/24Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Boston Omaha to $28 From $31, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
05/18TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Boston Omaha to $40.50 From $41.50, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
05/12Earnings Flash (BOC) BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $22.8M
MT
05/12Boston Omaha : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12Boston Omaha Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/12Boston Omaha Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/10Boston Omaha Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a ..
AQ
05/02Boston Omaha : B O S T O N O M A H A - Form 8-K
PU
05/02Boston Omaha Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 93,9 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 71,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 644 M 644 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 430
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Omaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,58 $
Average target price 34,25 $
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
Managers and Directors
Alexander B. Rozek Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Adam Kenneth Peterson Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Joshua P. Weisenburger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bradford Blaise Briner Independent Director
Brendan J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION-24.94%644
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA22.48%19 550
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.80%18 846
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.18.91%15 387
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.118.65%13 918
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.15%13 547
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer