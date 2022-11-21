Advanced search
    BOC   US1010441053

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

(BOC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
27.13 USD   -0.26%
Link Media Outdoor Announces the Acquisition of Elevation Outdoor in Knoxville, TN

11/21/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Elevation Outdoor Advertising, based in Knoxville, TN. Elevation Outdoor operates over 265 billboard faces including 8 digital displays in Knoxville and East Tennessee. These assets add a geographic expansion into new territory for Link. Scott LaFoy, President and CEO of Link said, “Link is excited to enter the Tennessee market, as we expand our service to advertisers and prospective customers in Knoxville and the East Tennessee area. Elevation Outdoor is a well-built and successful business founded in 2002 by Martin Daniel, a respected Knoxville businessman, former state representative in the Tennessee legislature, and co-founder of the Tennessee Outdoor Advertising Cooperative trade association. Martin has done a wonderful job building and leading the company and has been a pleasure to work with on this transaction. Elevation Outdoor has done an excellent job developing this impressive inventory.” Link plans for Martin Daniel to remain involved in an advisory capacity, and Donna Jarnigan to remain involved in a sales capacity. The transaction is Link’s largest acquisition of 2022 and enhances the company’s presence and distribution of outdoor advertising assets in the southeast. Mad Dog Outdoor Consulting, LLC represented the seller.

Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) – www.bostonomaha.com. With the Elevation Outdoor acquisition, Link now operates over 7,665 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.

For more information visit www.linkmediaoutdoor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.


© Business Wire 2022
