Link Media Outdoor Announces the Acquisition of Elevation Outdoor in Knoxville, TN

Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Elevation Outdoor Advertising, based in Knoxville, TN. Elevation Outdoor operates over 265 billboard faces including 8 digital displays in Knoxville and East Tennessee. These assets add a geographic expansion into new territory for Link. Scott LaFoy, President and CEO of Link said, “Link is excited to enter the Tennessee market, as we expand our service to advertisers and prospective customers in Knoxville and the East Tennessee area. Elevation Outdoor is a well-built and successful business founded in 2002 by Martin Daniel, a respected Knoxville businessman, former state representative in the Tennessee legislature, and co-founder of the Tennessee Outdoor Advertising Cooperative trade association. Martin has done a wonderful job building and leading the company and has been a pleasure to work with on this transaction. Elevation Outdoor has done an excellent job developing this impressive inventory.” Link plans for Martin Daniel to remain involved in an advisory capacity, and Donna Jarnigan to remain involved in a sales capacity. The transaction is Link’s largest acquisition of 2022 and enhances the company’s presence and distribution of outdoor advertising assets in the southeast. Mad Dog Outdoor Consulting, LLC represented the seller.

Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) – www.bostonomaha.com. With the Elevation Outdoor acquisition, Link now operates over 7,665 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.

For more information visit www.linkmediaoutdoor.com.

