Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Fund operates through its subsidiaries, Boston Pizza Holdings Trust, Boston Pizza Holdings GP Inc. and Boston Pizza Holdings Limited Partnership, its 80% owned subsidiary Boston Pizza GP Inc. (BPGP), and its interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. BPGP is the managing general partner of Royalties LP. The Fund indirectly, through Royalties LP, acquire the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc. (BPI), including 'Boston Pizza' and other similar related items, logos and designs (collectively, the 'BP Rights') used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The Company operates approximately 377 Boston Pizza Restaurants in the Royalty Pool, of which approximately 375 were operating and open for business to the public.