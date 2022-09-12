Advanced search
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
09-12-2022
87.21 USD   +1.64%
BXP Announces 2022 Investor Conference
BU
09/09Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Boston Properties to $78 From $80, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
09/06Boston Properties Sells Office Property in Washington DC for $531 Million
MT
BXP Announces 2022 Investor Conference

09/12/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today it will host an Investor Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Events during the conference will be webcast live beginning at approximately 8:00 am ET and are scheduled to conclude at approximately 5:00 pm ET. At the conference, Owen Thomas – Chairman & CEO, Douglas Linde – President, Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, and other members of BXP’s management team will discuss the current operating environment and trends; BXP’s near- and long-term strategies; BXP’s development, redevelopment, acquisition, and disposition activities; and other business and financial matters that may be of interest to BXP’s investors.

The live webcast can be accessed by registering through this dedicated link or in the Investors section of BXP’s website. A replay of the webcast will be also available in the Investors section of BXP’s website shortly after the conference concludes.

About BXP
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), with more than 50 years of experience developing, owning, managing, and acquiring exceptional properties in dynamic gateway markets. As of June 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.7 million square feet and 193 properties, including 12 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 047 M - -
Net income 2022 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 941 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 13 448 M 13 448 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
EV / Sales 2023 8,34x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 85,80 $
Average target price 106,10 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-25.51%13 448
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION1.64%8 127
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.77%6 298
DEXUS-23.92%6 225
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-23.97%5 905
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT6.50%4 285