BXP Announces 2022 Investor Conference

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today it will host an Investor Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Events during the conference will be webcast live beginning at approximately 8:00 am ET and are scheduled to conclude at approximately 5:00 pm ET. At the conference, Owen Thomas – Chairman & CEO, Douglas Linde – President, Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, and other members of BXP’s management team will discuss the current operating environment and trends; BXP’s near- and long-term strategies; BXP’s development, redevelopment, acquisition, and disposition activities; and other business and financial matters that may be of interest to BXP’s investors.

The live webcast can be accessed by registering through this dedicated link or in the Investors section of BXP’s website. A replay of the webcast will be also available in the Investors section of BXP’s website shortly after the conference concludes.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), with more than 50 years of experience developing, owning, managing, and acquiring exceptional properties in dynamic gateway markets. As of June 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.7 million square feet and 193 properties, including 12 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

