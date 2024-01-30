Exceeded Full Year 2023 Guidance for EPS and FFO; Executed More Than 1.5 Million Square Feet of Leases in Q4 and Approximately 4.2 Million Square Feet in 2023

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, reported results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter include:

Revenue increased 5.0% to $828.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $789.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. of $119.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share (EPS), for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $121.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

EPS exceeded the mid-point of BXP’s guidance by $0.15 per diluted share primarily due to: better-than-projected income from unconsolidated joint ventures, largely from recording a gain upon consolidation of Santa Monica Business Park of $0.17 per diluted share following BXP’s acquisition of its partner’s 45% interest in the asset, and better-than-projected interest income and development and management services income aggregating $0.02 per diluted share; offset by higher-than-projected depreciation expense of $0.04 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO) of $286.2 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to FFO of $292.9 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

FFO per diluted share exceeded the mid-point of BXP’s guidance by $0.02 per diluted share, primarily due to better-than-projected interest income and development and management services income.

BXP also provided guidance for first quarter 2024 EPS of $0.66 - $0.68 and FFO of $1.72 - $1.74 per diluted share, and full year 2024 EPS of $2.26 - $2.46 and FFO of $7.00 - $7.20 per diluted share.

The mid-point of guidance for 2024 EPS is projected to be 95% higher than full year 2023 EPS primarily due to:

2023 non-cash impairment charges of $1.56 per diluted share offset by $0.23 per diluted share of gains related to BXP’s investments in its unconsolidated joint ventures that are not projected to reoccur in 2024

The mid-point of guidance for 2024 FFO per diluted share is projected to be 2.5% lower than full year 2023 FFO per diluted share primarily due to:

higher net interest expense of $0.31 per diluted share,

lower contributions from same property portfolio performance of $0.26 per diluted share, and

reduced fee and termination income of $0.14 per diluted share;

offset by an estimated $0.42 per diluted share of projected contributions from our acquisition and disposition activity and development deliveries.

See “EPS and FFO per Share Guidance” below.

Fourth quarter and recent business highlights include:

Executed more than 1.5 million square feet of leases with a weighted-average lease term of 8.4 years.

Entered into agreements to sell a 45% interest in each of 290 Binney Street and 300 Binney Street, two life sciences development projects located in Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Norges Bank Investment Management (“NBIM”) at a gross valuation of approximately $1.66 billion or $2,050 per square foot. The properties total approximately 810,000 square feet and each is 100% pre-leased. BXP will retain a 55% ownership interest in each joint venture and will provide development, property management, and leasing services for the ventures. NBIM funded approximately $212.9 million at closing for its investment in 300 Binney Street and, upon closing of its investment in 290 Binney Street, NBIM’s investment will reduce BXP’s estimated future development spend over time by approximately $533.5 million.

Closed on a five-year mortgage loan collateralized by a three-building portfolio located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The mortgage loan, totaling $600 million, requires interest-only payments at Daily Compounded SOFR plus a 2.25% per annum until maturity. Subsequently, BPLP entered into interest rate swap contracts with notional amounts aggregating $600.0 million to fix Daily Compounded SOFR at a weighted-average fixed interest rate of 3.7925% for the period commencing on December 15, 2023 and ending on October 26, 2028 for an all in rate of 6.04% per annum. BXP intends to use the net proceeds from this financing and available cash to repay the $700 million senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2024.

Completed the acquisition of its joint venture partner’s 45% ownership interest in Santa Monica Business Park located in Santa Monica, California for a purchase price of $38.0 million. BXP also assumed the partner’s share of the joint venture’s cash and working capital aggregating approximately $20.0 million, as well as the partner’s share of the outstanding $300.0 million mortgage debt. Subsequent to closing, BXP extended the approximately 467,000 square foot lease with anchor client, Snap Inc., through 2036. Santa Monica Business Park is a 47-acre office park consisting of 21 buildings totaling approximately 1.2 million net rentable square feet. Approximately 70% of the square footage is subject to a ground lease with approximately 75 years remaining, inclusive of renewal options that are subject to certain conditions.

Completed the acquisition of one of its joint venture partner’s approximate 29% ownership interest in 360 Park Avenue South located in New York City, New York for a purchase price of $1, increasing BXP’s ownership interest in the asset to approximately 71%. BXP also assumed the partner’s share of the joint venture’s cash and working capital aggregating approximately $25.4 million, as well as the partner’s share of the outstanding $220.0 million mortgage debt. 360 Park Avenue South, a 20-story, approximately 450,000 square foot premier workplace, is currently under re-development.

On January 8, 2024, BXP completed the acquisition of its joint venture partner’s 50% economic ownership interest in 901 New York Avenue located in Washington, DC for a purchase price of $10.0 million. BXP also assumed the partner’s share of the outstanding approximately $207.1 million mortgage debt, which bears interest at 3.61% per annum and matures on January 5, 2025. On January 11, 2024, BXP modified the mortgage loan to provide for two loan extension options totaling five years of additional term, each subject to certain conditions. The first loan extension option, for a term of four years, is at a fixed interest rate of 5.0% per annum. Subsequent to closing, BXP extended the 214,000 square foot lease with anchor client, Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, L.L.P., through 2042. 901 New York Avenue is a premier workplace consisting of approximately 548,000 net rentable square feet.

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023 include:

Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. of $190.2 million, or $1.21 per diluted share (EPS) for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $848.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. The year-over-year decrease is primarily due to: a 2023 non-cash impairment charge of $272.6 million related to BXP’s investments in four of its unconsolidated joint ventures, and gains on sales of real estate of $436.5 million in 2022 that did not reoccur in 2023.

Funds from Operations (FFO) of $1.1 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to FFO of $1.2 billion, or $7.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Full year 2023 business highlights include:

Executed approximately 4.2 million square feet of leases with a weighted-average lease term of 8.2 years.

Completed and fully placed in-service four development projects: 2100 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, 140 Kendrick Street in Needham, Massachusetts, View Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, and 751 Gateway in South San Francisco, California.

Commenced the development/redevelopment of two fully pre-leased projects totaling 810,000 square feet in Cambridge, Massachusetts: 290 Binney Street and 300 Binney Street.

Further strengthened BXP’s balance sheet by addressing debt maturities, and sourcing additional liquidity in the bank market. In the aggregate, BXP’s share of 2023 debt market activities totaled approximately $3.3 billion, which includes more than $1 billion of mortgage financing. Notable transactions not mentioned in fourth quarter highlights include: On January 4, 2023, BPLP closed on a $1.2 billion unsecured term loan facility that matures May 16, 2024, with one, twelve-month extension option subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions. As of January 4, 2023, the term loan bore interest at a variable rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 0.85% per annum. Subsequently, on May 2, 2023, BPLP entered into four interest rate swap contracts with notional amounts aggregating $1.2 billion to fix Term SOFR at a weighted-average rate of 4.6420% for the period commencing on May 4, 2023 and ending on May 16, 2024. A portion of the proceeds were used to repay in full BPLP’s $730.0 million term loan that was scheduled to mature in May 2023, resulting in incremental net proceeds of approximately $466.0 million. On May 15, 2023, BPLP completed a public offering of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% unsecured senior notes due 2034. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $741.3 million after deducting underwriting discounts and transaction expenses. BPLP used a portion of the proceeds to repay $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior notes due September 1, 2023.

Earned national recognition as an industry leader and furthered BXP’s commitments to sustainability and impact: Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2023 for the third consecutive year, ranking first in the Real Estate & Housing category Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the second consecutive year, one of eight real estate companies that qualified and the only office REIT in the index Received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the third consecutive year In April 2023, published BXP’s 2022 ESG Report, which highlights that, among other things, BXP achieved its energy and water reduction targets in 2022 and remains on track to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2025. In conjunction with the publication, BXP hosted its second annual ESG Investor Update Webcast on May 31, 2023. Earned a top ESG rating in the 2023 GRESB® assessment, earned its 12th consecutive “Green Star” recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star rating, as well as an “A” level disclosure score. BXP also achieved the highest scores in several categories, including Data Monitoring & Review, Targets, Policies, Reporting, and Stakeholder Engagement. BXP achieved second place within its Development Peer Group, third place in its Standing Investments Peer Group, and fourth overall among U.S. listed participants.



The reported results are unaudited and there can be no assurance that these reported results will not vary from the final information for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. In the opinion of management, BXP has made all adjustments considered necessary for a fair statement of these reported results.

EPS and FFO per Share Guidance:

BXP’s guidance for the first quarter 2024 and full year 2024 for EPS (diluted) and FFO per share (diluted) is set forth and reconciled below. Except as described below, the estimates reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, the timing of the lease-up of available space, the timing of development cost outlays and development deliveries, and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release and those referenced during the related conference call. The estimates do not include (1) possible future gains or losses or the impact on operating results from other possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, (2) the impacts of any other capital markets activity, (3) future write-offs or reinstatements of accounts receivable and accrued rent balances, or (4) future impairment charges. EPS estimates may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors, including changes in the recognition of depreciation and amortization expense, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, and any gains or losses associated with disposition activity. BXP is not able to assess at this time the potential impact of these factors on projected EPS. By definition, FFO does not include real estate-related depreciation and amortization, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, or gains or losses associated with disposition activities. There can be no assurance that BXP’s actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth below.

First Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 Low High Low High Projected EPS (diluted) $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 2.26 $ 2.46 Add: Projected Company share of real estate depreciation and amortization1 1.20 1.20 4.88 4.88 Projected Company share of (gains)/losses on sales of real estate, gain on investment from unconsolidated joint venture and impairments (0.14 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Projected FFO per share (diluted) $ 1.72 $ 1.74 $ 7.00 $ 7.20 1 Excludes estimated non-real estate related amortization of $0.01 and $0.05 per share for First Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024 respectively.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “budgeted,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. These statements are based on our current plans, expectations, projections and assumptions about future events. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond BXP’s control. If our underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of changes in general economic and capital market conditions, including continued inflation, increased interest rates, supply chain disruptions, labor market disruptions, dislocation and volatility in capital markets, potential longer-term changes in consumer and client behavior resulting from the severity and duration of any downturn in the U.S. or global economy, general risks affecting the real estate industry (including, without limitation, the inability to enter into or renew leases on favorable terms, changes in client preferences and space utilization, dependence on clients’ financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate), the impact of geopolitical conflicts, the immediate and long-term impact of the outbreak of a highly infectious or contagious disease, on our and our clients’ financial condition, results of operations and cash flows (including the impact of actions taken to contain the outbreak or mitigate its impact, the direct and indirect economic effects of the outbreak and containment measures on our clients, and the ability of our clients to successfully operate their businesses), the uncertainties of investing in new markets, the costs and availability of financing, the effectiveness of our interest rate hedging contracts, the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations, the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions, the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results, the impact of newly adopted accounting principles on BXP’s accounting policies and on period-to-period comparisons of financial results, the uncertainties of costs to comply with regulatory changes (including potential costs to comply with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed rules to standardize climate-related disclosures) and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in BXP’s filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of issuance of this report and are not guarantees of future results, performance, or achievements. Except as otherwise required by law, BXP does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except for share and par value amounts) ASSETS Real estate, at cost $ 25,504,868 $ 24,261,588 Construction in progress 547,280 406,574 Land held for future development 697,061 721,501 Right of use assets - finance leases 401,680 237,510 Right of use assets - operating leases 324,298 167,351 Less: accumulated depreciation (6,881,728 ) (6,298,082 ) Total real estate 20,593,459 19,496,442 Cash and cash equivalents 1,531,477 690,333 Cash held in escrows 81,090 46,479 Investments in securities 36,337 32,277 Tenant and other receivables, net 122,407 81,389 Note receivable, net 1,714 — Related party note receivable, net 88,779 78,576 Sales-type lease receivable, net 13,704 12,811 Accrued rental income, net 1,355,212 1,276,580 Deferred charges, net 760,421 733,282 Prepaid expenses and other assets 64,230 43,589 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 1,377,319 1,715,911 Total assets $ 26,026,149 $ 24,207,669 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 4,166,379 $ 3,272,368 Unsecured senior notes, net 10,491,617 10,237,968 Unsecured line of credit — — Unsecured term loan, net 1,198,301 730,000 Lease liabilities - finance leases 417,961 249,335 Lease liabilities - operating leases 350,391 204,686 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 458,329 417,545 Dividends and distributions payable 171,176 170,643 Accrued interest payable 133,684 103,774 Other liabilities 445,947 450,918 Total liabilities 17,833,785 15,837,237 Commitments and contingencies — — Redeemable deferred stock units 8,383 6,613 Equity: Stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.: Excess stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 157,019,766 and 156,836,767 issued and 156,940,866 and 156,757,867 outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,569 1,568 Additional paid-in capital 6,715,149 6,539,147 Dividends in excess of earnings (816,152 ) (391,356 ) Treasury common stock at cost, 78,900 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (2,722 ) (2,722 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (21,147 ) (13,718 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. 5,876,697 6,132,919 Noncontrolling interests: Common units of the Operating Partnership 666,580 683,583 Property partnerships 1,640,704 1,547,317 Total equity 8,183,981 8,363,819 Total liabilities and equity $ 26,026,149 $ 24,207,669

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except for per share amounts) Revenue Lease $ 768,884 $ 739,094 $ 3,054,673 $ 2,918,368 Parking and other 31,497 26,991 112,918 107,225 Hotel 11,803 11,087 47,357 39,482 Development and management services 12,728 8,406 40,850 28,056 Direct reimbursements of payroll and related costs from management services contracts 4,021 4,246 17,771 15,450 Total revenue 828,933 789,824 3,273,569 3,108,581 Expenses Operating Rental 301,411 282,265 1,183,947 1,108,070 Hotel 8,373 7,646 32,225 27,478 General and administrative 38,771 36,000 170,158 146,378 Payroll and related costs from management services contracts 4,021 4,246 17,771 15,450 Transaction costs 2,343 759 4,313 2,905 Depreciation and amortization 212,067 198,330 830,813 749,775 Total expenses 566,986 529,246 2,239,227 2,050,056 Other income (expense) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 22,250 (58,451 ) (239,543 ) (59,840 ) Gains on sales of real estate — 55,726 517 437,019 Gain on sales-type lease — 10,058 — 10,058 Interest and other income (loss) 20,965 5,789 69,964 11,940 Other income - assignment fee — — — 6,624 Gains (losses) from investments in securities 3,245 2,096 5,556 (6,453 ) Losses from interest rate contracts (79 ) — (79 ) — Unrealized gain (loss) on non-real estate investment (93 ) (150 ) 239 (150 ) Interest expense (155,080 ) (119,923 ) (579,572 ) (437,139 ) Net income 153,155 155,723 291,424 1,020,584 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships (19,324 ) (19,961 ) (78,661 ) (74,857 ) Noncontrolling interest—common units of the Operating Partnership (13,906 ) (13,972 ) (22,548 ) (96,780 ) Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. $ 119,925 $ 121,790 $ 190,215 $ 848,947 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. Net income $ 0.76 $ 0.78 $ 1.21 $ 5.41 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 156,945 156,773 156,863 156,726 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. Net income $ 0.76 $ 0.78 $ 1.21 $ 5.40 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 157,276 157,112 157,201 157,137

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except for per share amounts) Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. $ 119,925 $ 121,790 $ 190,215 $ 848,947 Add: Noncontrolling interest - common units of the Operating Partnership 13,906 13,972 22,548 96,780 Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships 19,324 19,961 78,661 74,857 Net income 153,155 155,723 291,424 1,020,584 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 212,067 198,330 830,813 749,775 Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships’ share of depreciation and amortization (19,284 ) (17,435 ) (73,027 ) (70,208 ) Company’s share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 24,132 24,626 101,199 89,275 Corporate-related depreciation and amortization (453 ) (431 ) (1,810 ) (1,679 ) Non-real estate related amortization (1,681 ) — (1,681 ) — Impairment losses included within loss from unconsolidated joint ventures — 50,705 272,603 50,705 Less: Gains on sales of real estate — 55,726 517 437,019 Gain on sales-type lease — 10,058 — 10,058 Gain on sale / consolidation included within income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 28,412 — 28,412 — Gain on investment included within income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures — — 35,756 — Gain on sales-type lease included within Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,368 — 1,368 — Unrealized gain (loss) on non-real estate investment (93 ) (150 ) 239 (150 ) Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships 19,324 19,961 78,661 74,857 Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to the Operating Partnership (including Boston Properties, Inc.) 318,925 325,923 1,274,568 1,316,668 Less: Noncontrolling interest - common units of the Operating Partnership’s share of funds from operations 32,722 32,983 130,771 133,115 Funds from operations attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. $ 286,203 $ 292,940 $ 1,143,797 $ 1,183,553 Boston Properties, Inc.’s percentage share of funds from operations - basic 89.74 % 89.88 % 89.74 % 89.89 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 156,945 156,773 156,863 156,726 FFO per share basic $ 1.82 $ 1.87 $ 7.29 $ 7.55 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 157,276 157,112 157,201 157,137 FFO per share diluted $ 1.82 $ 1.86 $ 7.28 $ 7.53

(1) Pursuant to the revised definition of Funds from Operations adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”), we calculate Funds from Operations, or “FFO,” by adjusting net income (loss) attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. (computed in accordance with GAAP) for gains (or losses) from sales of properties, including a change in control, impairment losses on depreciable real estate consolidated on our balance sheet, impairment losses on our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures driven by a measurable decrease in the fair value of depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated joint ventures and real estate-related depreciation and amortization. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure, but we believe the presentation of FFO, combined with the presentation of required GAAP financial measures, has improved the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and has helped make comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Management generally considers FFO and FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales or a change in control of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO and FFO per share can help investors compare the operating performance of a company’s real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies. Our calculation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition differently. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of the Company’s operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. as presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered as a substitute for net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. (determined in accordance with GAAP) or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered together with and as a supplement to the Company’s financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. PORTFOLIO LEASING PERCENTAGES % Occupied by Location (1) % Leased by Location (2) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Boston 89.9 % 90.2 % 90.3 % 92.7 % Los Angeles 85.9 % 88.3 % 88.1 % 88.6 % New York 90.1 % 86.8 % 92.4 % 90.9 % San Francisco 84.9 % 88.5 % 85.5 % 88.8 % Seattle 81.8 % 88.3 % 83.1 % 90.9 % Washington, DC 88.0 % 88.7 % 91.0 % 93.0 % Total Portfolio 88.4 % 88.6 % 89.9 % 91.5 %

(1) Represents signed leases for which revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP. (2) Represents signed leases for which revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP and signed leases for vacant space with future commencement dates.

