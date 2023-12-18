Official BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. press release

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, payable on January 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of September 30, 2023, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totals 53.5 million square feet and 190 properties, including 11 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218439158/en/