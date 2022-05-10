BXP Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award

Awarded Highest Honor Given by the ENERGY STAR Program for the 2nd Year

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the second consecutive year.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. According to ENERGY STAR, the winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency, and they are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

BXP continues to be recognized as a well-established leader in energy efficiency and has publicly declared energy use intensity reduction goals. BXP has reduced the energy use intensity of its actively managed office buildings by 41 percent since 2008. In 2021, 46 BXP buildings earned the ENERGY STAR rating, and the Company achieved an average ENERGY STAR score of 76 out of 100 across its actively managed and eligible in-service portfolio.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

“We’re proud of our recognition from and partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ENERGY STAR,” said Doug Linde, President, BXP. “The Sustained Excellence award highlights BXP’s ongoing commitment to reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and operating costs through a focus on optimizing energy performance across our portfolio.”

About BXP ESG

BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP’s recent inclusion as #4 on the 2021 Forbes Green Growth 50 list and #3 on Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. BXP was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, ranking first in its industry with an increased ranking of 31st overall out of the 499 companies included on list. BXP recently earned a tenth consecutive “Green Star” recognition in the 2021 GRESB® assessment and a GRESB 5-star rating. BXP has been a leader in green building and has certified 29.1 million square feet of its current in-service portfolio at the highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum. In 2021 BXP was named a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design. BXP remains on track to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2025.

About BXP

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2022, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.1 million square feet and 201 properties, including eleven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

