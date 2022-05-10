Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
114.01 USD   -4.29%
07:06aBXP Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award
BU
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Boston Properties, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/02Boston Properties Q1 FFO, Revenue Rise; Company Issues Q2 FFO Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BXP Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award

05/10/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Awarded Highest Honor Given by the ENERGY STAR Program for the 2nd Year

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the second consecutive year.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. According to ENERGY STAR, the winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency, and they are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

BXP continues to be recognized as a well-established leader in energy efficiency and has publicly declared energy use intensity reduction goals. BXP has reduced the energy use intensity of its actively managed office buildings by 41 percent since 2008. In 2021, 46 BXP buildings earned the ENERGY STAR rating, and the Company achieved an average ENERGY STAR score of 76 out of 100 across its actively managed and eligible in-service portfolio.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

“We’re proud of our recognition from and partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ENERGY STAR,” said Doug Linde, President, BXP. “The Sustained Excellence award highlights BXP’s ongoing commitment to reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and operating costs through a focus on optimizing energy performance across our portfolio.”

About BXP ESG

BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP’s recent inclusion as #4 on the 2021 Forbes Green Growth 50 list and #3 on Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. BXP was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, ranking first in its industry with an increased ranking of 31st overall out of the 499 companies included on list. BXP recently earned a tenth consecutive “Green Star” recognition in the 2021 GRESB® assessment and a GRESB 5-star rating. BXP has been a leader in green building and has certified 29.1 million square feet of its current in-service portfolio at the highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum. In 2021 BXP was named a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design. BXP remains on track to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2025.

About BXP

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2022, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.1 million square feet and 201 properties, including eleven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
07:06aBXP Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award
BU
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Boston Properties, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/02Boston Properties Q1 FFO, Revenue Rise; Company Issues Q2 FFO Guidance
MT
05/02BOSTON PROPERTIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/02Earnings Flash (BXP) BOSTON PROPERTIES Reports Q1 Revenue $754.3M
MT
05/02Earnings Flash (BXP) BOSTON PROPERTIES Posts Q1 FFO $1.82
MT
05/02BOSTON PROPERTIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02BXP Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Results; Reports Q1 EPS of $0.91 and FFO Per Share of $1..
BU
05/02Boston Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/02AstraZeneca announces plans for new strategic R&D centre and Alexion headquarters in Ca..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 017 M - -
Net income 2022 494 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 476 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 17 863 M 17 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,89x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 114,01 $
Average target price 131,48 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-1.02%17 863
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION0.90%8 831
DEXUS-3.33%8 069
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-6.15%7 280
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.37%6 713
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-16.36%4 925