BXP Investor Update: September 2021 Conferences

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendixfor information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions and changes in economic conditions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake a duty, to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when used by the Company. The Company's definitions may differ from those used by other companies and, therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions of these terms and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.
Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of June 30, 2021.
BXP Quick Facts
The largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the U.S.
197
Properties1
4.3M
4.3M
Square Feet Currently
51.5M
under Development /
Redevelopment1
Square Foot Life
Square Feet Owned1
Sciences Portfolio4
S&P 500
Company
3.4%
Dividend Yield
Top 5%
Sustainanalytics
Global Universe
7.9 Years
Weighted-average lease
term3
$1.6B
$2.7 Billion
$713M
1179%
BXP's Share of
BXP's Share of
Annualized EBITDAre2
Annualized Funds
Total Return
Annualized
Available for
Revenue2
Distribution2
Since 1997 IPO
• 1.8x S&P 500
1. Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties.
• 1.5x REIT Index5
See Appendix.
Excludes residential and hotel properties. Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix
Represents proforma square footage which includes 3.3M SF of stabilized portfolio plus 1.0M SF of current life sciences redevelopments/lab conversions in process. Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties. Actual square footage may differ materially depending on the outcome of the permitting and entitlement processes for each project. As of June 7, 2021.
FTSE Nareit All REITs Index.
BXP Today
Positioned for Growth
Leasing momentum:
Signed 1.2M SF of leases in Q2
Double the leasing volume achieved in Q1 2021
90% of historical Q2 leasing volume
Notable leases and expansions
351,000 SF lease with entertainment company
140,000 SF expansion with social media company
Ancillary revenue streams beginning to return:
Parking, hotel and retail = ~$130M1 of revenue loss
~$26M recaptured in Q2 as economy began to reopen
Strong fundamentals: A portfolio of high-quality assets
Track record of growth
7% average annual FFO growth 2015-20196
Modest lease expirations next 3 years
Positive historical mark/market
21% average annual mark/market in net rents
2016-2021
Growth from development:
Existing $2.0B pipeline of office developments2, 87% pre- leased3
Additional $558M of current life sciences development/ redevelopments2
Total Development Pipeline projected to add $234M Cash NOI upon stabilization4
$1.6B projected value creation through 20245
Smart capital allocation
$2.1B liquidity7
History of selling mature assets and redeploying capital into new growth opportunities
Calculated as BXP's Share of Annualized Revenue from Parking, Hotel and Retail in Q4 2020 as compared to BXP's Share of Annualized Revenue from Parking, Hotel and Retail in Q4 2019.
Represents BXP's Share of Estimated Total Investment, including income (loss) and interest carry during development. For additional information, refer to the "Active Development Pipeline" page of this presentation.
Includes leases with future commencement dates. As of August 6, 2021
Represents BXP's Share. For additional detail please refer to the slide "Projected NOI from Developments Enhance Growth" in this presentation.
4 5. Calculations assume a projected weighted-average stabilized BXP's Share of NOI-cash yield of 6.7%, with a $1 per foot management fee deduction, on BXP's Share of estimated total investment, which is then valued at a 4.5% cap rate.
See appendix.
Represents cash, cash equivalents, cash held in escrow and availability under revolving line of credit.
Recent News:
Acquisitions Focused on New Markets and Life Sciences
Safeco Plaza:
Seattle, WA
50-story,800,000 square-foot,LEED-Platinum certified, Class A office property - 90% leased
Joint Venture - BXP owns approximately 1/3rd.
Marks BXP's entry into one of the strongest technology and life sciences markets in the U.S.
Value-addopportunity: Refresh and re-lease
Purchase price: $465M. Closed September 1, 2021.
360 Park Avenue South: Midtown South, New York, NY1
450,000 square-foot, 20 story office tower - currently leased with expected vacancy at year-end 2021.
Extends BXP's NY presence into Midtown South, a primary submarket for technology tenants and talent.
Value-addopportunity: Upgrade, enhance, amenitize and re-lease.
Kendall Square Development Entitlements - Cambridge, MA
Secured entitlements for ~1M rentable SF of commercial and/or lab development opportunity.2
Located in largest life science cluster in the US with 12.3 million square feet and 98.6% occupancy rate.
Adjacent to MIT, Google and Biogen campuses.
The pending acquisition of 360 Park Avenue South is subject to customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the Company will complete the transaction on the terms currently contemplated or at all. See Appendix for information on forward-looking statements.
Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties. Actual square footage may differ materially depending on the outcome of the permitting/entitlements process for each project.
5
