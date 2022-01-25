Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BXP Sees Strong Leasing Momentum in the 4th Quarter 2021

01/25/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Executes 1.8 Million Square Feet of Leases with a Weighted-Average Lease Term of 8.6 Years

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it executed approximately 1.8 million square feet of leases in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a weighted-average lease term of 8.6 years, bringing BXP’s total leasing activity for 2021 to approximately 5.1 million square feet. Leasing activity was widely spread across BXP’s major markets.

Notable leases signed during the fourth quarter include:

  • a 231,000 square foot lease for the entire 751 Gateway life science building in South San Francisco, California,
  • 165,000 square feet of new leases at our new life science project at 880 Winter Street in Waltham, Massachusetts,
  • a 120,000 square foot lease at 1265 Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts,
  • a 108,000 square foot lease at Times Square Tower in New York City, New York,
  • an 89,000 square foot lease extension at 601 Lexington Avenue in New York City, New York,
  • an 89,000 square foot lease at Reston Town Center in Reston, Virginia, and
  • a 78,000 square foot lease at 510 Carnegie Center in Princeton, New Jersey.

“The strong leasing momentum we experienced in the fourth quarter underscores the value companies place on securing high-quality workspaces essential for collaboration, innovation, and growth,” said Owen Thomas, CEO, BXP.

BXP’s leasing activity steadily increased throughout 2021 with the fourth quarter achieving the largest square footage leased since Q3 of 2019’s 2 million square feet and it represents a 55% increase from Q4 of 2020. More than 25% of the square footage signed this quarter was leased to life sciences clients demonstrating the strong demand in BXP’s growing life science portfolio. Leasing with clients in other industry groups have also accelerated during 2021 and contributed to BXP’s expanding leasing velocity.

ABOUT BOSTON PROPERTIES

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, the Company’s portfolio totals 52.8 million square feet and 201 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
05:53pBXP Sees Strong Leasing Momentum in the 4th Quarter 2021
BU
05:49pBoston Properties Announces 4th Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Reports Q4 EPS of $..
BU
01/20Boston properties partners with senseware to enhance indoor air quality monitoring and ..
PR
01/18Boston Properties Announces 2021 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions
BU
01/12Boston Properties to Release Fourth Quarter/FY 2021 Financial Results on January 25, 20..
BU
01/07BMO Capital Upgrades Boston Properties to Outperform From Market Perform, Adjusts Price..
MT
01/04Boston Properties Recognized as Industry Leader in Newsweek's 2022 Most Responsible Com..
BU
01/03Welltower, Invitation Homes Top REIT Picks for 2022, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
01/03Deutsche Bank Upgrades Boston Properties to Buy From Hold, Adjusts PT to $131 From $118
MT
2021Diversified Healthcare Trust's Sale of 35% Stake in Boston Properties Lifts Liquidity A..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 884 M - -
Net income 2021 384 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 17 847 M 17 847 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float -
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 115,03 $
Average target price 126,81 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-0.13%17 968
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.99%9 702
DEXUS-3.15%8 232
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.59%7 419
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-4.71%7 376
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-4.99%5 586