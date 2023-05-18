Advanced search
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
05:28pm EDT 2023-05-18
49.35 USD   +0.39%
BXP to Host 2nd Annual ESG Investor Update Webcast

05/18/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that it will host BXP’s second annual ESG Investor Update on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

BXP’s ESG Investor Update will be webcast live beginning at 2:00 PM ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:15 PM ET. The webcast will be moderated by Doug Linde, President, and will include presentations by Ben Myers, SVP, Sustainability, and Amy Gindel, SVP, Finance & Planning, and Blake Levy, VP, Construction, Co-Chairs of BXP’s DEI Council.

The webcast can be accessed by registering through this dedicated link, which can also be found in the Investors section of BXP’s website. A replay of the webcast will be also available in the Investors section of BXP’s website shortly after the call.

About BXP ESG
BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP’s inclusion as #3 on Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. BXP was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 list, ranking first in its industry and 29th overall out of the 500 companies included on the list. BXP was recently recognized for Best ESG Program by Commercial Property Executive and was again named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence, as well as a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design. BXP was recognized as an inaugural Platinum level Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy and was the recipient of Nareit’s prestigious Leader in the Light Award.

About BXP
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totals 54.5 million square feet and 192 properties, including 15 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 197 M - -
Net income 2023 379 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 7,98%
Capitalization 7 710 M 7 710 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,97x
EV / Sales 2024 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 49,16 $
Average target price 65,94 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David A. Twardock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-30.36%7 710
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-6.46%6 804
DEXUS3.35%5 729
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.45%5 526
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-9.34%3 511
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE-14.93%3 328
