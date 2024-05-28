BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that Owen Thomas – Chairman & CEO, Douglas Linde – President, and Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and present at Nareit’s 2024 REITweek Investor Conference, which will take place June 4-6, 2024 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, New York.

BXP’s presentation is expected to begin at approximately 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and will be moderated by Steve Sakwa, Senior Managing Director, Evercore ISI. During the conference, BXP executives may discuss the current operating environment, trends and strategies; development, redevelopment and other investment activities; and other business and financial matters affecting BXP. A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed by clicking this link or by visiting the Investors section of BXP’s website. Shortly after the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available in the same location.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of March 31, 2024, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.5 million square feet and 187 properties, including 11 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528536232/en/