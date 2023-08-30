BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that Douglas Linde – President and Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and present at the following investor conferences:

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Date: September 11, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 10:30 AM – 11:10 AM

BofA Securities Global Real Estate Conference

Date: September 12-13, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: September 12, 2023 from 11:05 AM – 11:40 AM

During the conferences, BXP executives may discuss the current operating environment, trends and strategies; development, redevelopment and other investment activities; and other business and financial matters affecting BXP. A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of BXP’s website. Shortly after the presentations, replays of the webcasts will be available in the same location.

