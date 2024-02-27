BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that Owen Thomas – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Doug Linde – President and Mike LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, which will be held at the Diplomat Resort & Spa from March 3-6, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida.

BXP’s presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 3:35 PM ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. During the conference, BXP executives may discuss the current operating environment, trends and strategies; development, redevelopment and other investment activities; and other business and financial matters affecting BXP. A live webcast of BXP’s presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of BXP’s website at investors.bxp.com. Shortly after the presentation, a replay webcast of the BXP presentation will be available in the same location.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2023, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227151579/en/