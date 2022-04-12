Log in
BXP to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 2, 2022

04/12/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter on Monday, May 2, 2022, after the close of trading on the NYSE. BXP will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter and provide an update on BXP. The timing of the release is four business days later than BXP’s typical timeframe due to scheduling conflicts.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 7770877. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of BXP’s website at http://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts.

Shortly after the call, a phone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 7770877. A replay of the webcast will be also available at http://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts for up to twelve months following the call.

ABOUT BOSTON PROPERTIES

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of December 31, 2021, BXP’s portfolio totaled 52.8 million square feet and 201 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
