    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
66.71 USD   +0.14%
05:38pBXP to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
BU
08:50aMizuho Cuts Price Target on Boston Properties to $85 From $95, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08:38aDeutsche Bank Downgrades Boston Properties to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $74 From $91
MT
BXP to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results on January 31, 2023

01/04/2023 | 05:38pm EST
BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after the close of trading on the NYSE. BXP will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and provide an update on BXP.

Participants who would like to join the call and ask a question may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of BXP’s website.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the call will be available on BXP’s website for up to twelve months.

ABOUT BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of September 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.5 million square feet and 193 properties, including 14 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 030 M - -
Net income 2022 826 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 5,91%
Capitalization 10 443 M 10 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,94x
EV / Sales 2023 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-1.42%10 443
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION0.00%7 647
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.00%6 111
DEXUS-0.90%5 564
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-1.03%4 473
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT1.30%3 888