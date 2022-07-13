Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
86.59 USD   -1.59%
04:34pBXP to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 26, 2022
BU
07/08Citigroup Lowers Boston Properties' Price Target to $99 From $122, Neutral Rating Kept
MT
07/06Mizuho Securities Adjusts Boston Properties' Price Target to $105 from $135, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

BXP to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 26, 2022

07/13/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after the close of trading on the NYSE. BXP will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter and provide an update on BXP.

Participants who would like to join the call and ask a question may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of BXP’s website.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the call will be available on BXP’s website for up to twelve months following the call.

ABOUT BXP

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2022, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.1 million square feet and 201 properties, including eleven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 037 M - -
Net income 2022 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 13 789 M 13 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,89x
EV / Sales 2023 8,46x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-23.61%13 789
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION2.84%8 577
DEXUS-16.46%6 771
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.68%6 376
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-21.04%6 125
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT8.43%4 383