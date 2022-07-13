BXP to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 26, 2022

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after the close of trading on the NYSE. BXP will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter and provide an update on BXP.

Participants who would like to join the call and ask a question may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of BXP’s website.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the call will be available on BXP’s website for up to twelve months following the call.

ABOUT BXP

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2022, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.1 million square feet and 201 properties, including eleven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005861/en/