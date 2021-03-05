BXP Update

Citi 2021 Global Property Conference

March 8-10, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendix for information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions and changes in economic conditions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake a duty, to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when used by the Company. The Company's definitions may differ from those used by other companies and, therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions of these terms and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.

Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of December 31, 2020.

BXP Attributes: A Foundation for Growth

Portfolio of Modern Class A Assets

Market-leader in ESG

$2.2B Active Development Pipeline2, 87% Pre-Leased3

~8-year, weighted-average lease term1

Growing Life Sciences Portfolio of ~9M SF4

16M SF of Future Development Opportunities / Land Bank5

Strong Liquidity and Balance Sheet

1. Excludes residential and hotel properties. Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix

2. Represents BXP's Share of estimated total cost, including income (loss) and interest carry on debt and equity investment during development. See Appendix.

3. As of February 8, 2021. Includes leases with future commencement dates

4. Represents proforma square footage which includes 3.3M SF of stabilized portfolio, 1.8M SF of current and planned life sciences redevelopments and 4.0M SF of future potential development opportunities. Represents 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties. Actual square footage may differ materially depending on the outcome of the permitting and entitlement processes for each project.

5. Includes 4M SF of Life Sciences development

Macro Tailwinds

YTD 2021