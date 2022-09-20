Advanced search
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
79.53 USD   -2.99%
05:10pBOSTON PROPERTIES : 2022 Investor Conference Presentations – Afternoon Session
PU
12:40pBOSTON PROPERTIES : 2022 Investor Conference Presentations – Morning Session
PU
07:22aBoston Properties Acquires Laboratory, Life Sciences Property in Massachusetts From Biogen for $592 Million
MT
Boston Properties : 2022 Investor Conference Presentations – Afternoon Session

09/20/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
BOS

LA

NY

SF

SEA

DC

National Life Science Clusters

2

Greater Boston

WALTHAM

CAMBRIDGE

3

Kendall Square1

125 Broadway

300 Binney Street

290 Binney Street

250 Binney Street

271,000 SF

240,000 SF

570,000 SF

580,000 SF

1BXP plans to convert 300 Binney Street to lab space; 250 and 290 Binney Street are anticipated development projects. There can be no assurance that BXP will commence these development and

Life Sciences Brief

4

redevelopment projects on the currently contemplated schedules or at all.

Waltham

200 West Street

880 Winter Street

180 CityPoint

103 CityPoint

273,000 SF

240,000 SF

329,000 SF

113,000 SF

Life Sciences Brief

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boston Properties Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 21:09:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 051 M - -
Net income 2022 624 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 12 849 M 12 849 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,54x
EV / Sales 2023 8,26x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-28.82%12 849
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION0.90%8 027
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.07%6 247
DEXUS-25.09%6 001
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-26.83%5 683
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT3.13%4 166