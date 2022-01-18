Boston Properties Announces 2021 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced the 2021 tax treatment of distributions on its common stock and 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of these distributions.
|
Common Shares (CUSIP #101121101)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
Total
Distribution
per Share
|
|
Total
Distribution
Allocable
to 2021
|
|
2021
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends
|
|
2021
Qualified
Dividends
(1)
|
|
2021
Short-
term
Capital
Gain (1)
|
|
2021 Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution
(2)
|
|
2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (3)
|
|
2021
Section
199A
Dividends
(1)
|
|
2021 Non-
taxable
Distribution
(Return of
Capital)
|
12/31/2020
|
|
1/28/2021
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.723871
|
|
$0.001774
|
|
$0.001446
|
|
$0.142757
|
|
$0.089038
|
|
$0.720651
|
|
$0.113372
|
3/31/2021
|
|
4/30/2021
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.723871
|
|
$0.001774
|
|
$0.001446
|
|
$0.142757
|
|
$0.089038
|
|
$0.720651
|
|
$0.113372
|
6/30/2021
|
|
7/30/2021
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.723871
|
|
$0.001774
|
|
$0.001446
|
|
$0.142757
|
|
$0.089038
|
|
$0.720651
|
|
$0.113372
|
9/30/2021
|
|
10/29/2021
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.723871
|
|
$0.001774
|
|
$0.001446
|
|
$0.142757
|
|
$0.089038
|
|
$0.720651
|
|
$0.113372
|
12/31/2021
|
|
1/28/2022
|
|
$0.980000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.900000
|
|
$3.920000
|
|
$2.895484
|
|
$0.007096
|
|
$0.005784
|
|
$0.571028
|
|
$0.356152
|
|
$2.882604
|
|
$0.453488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
73.8644%
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.5670%
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.5686%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.
|
(2) These amounts are also reported as Section 897 gains attributable to dispositions of USRPIs. In addition, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as 2021 Total Capital Gain Distributions are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interest.”
|
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
The entire common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 is allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes. The entire common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 will be allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes.
|
Series B Preferred (CUSIP #101121408)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
Total
Distribution
per
Depository
Share (1)
|
|
Total
Distribution
Allocable
to 2021
|
|
2021
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends
|
|
2021
Qualified
Dividends
(2)
|
|
2021
Short-
term
Capital
Gain (2)
|
|
2021 Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution
(3)
|
|
2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (4)
|
|
2021 Section
199A
Dividends
(2)
|
|
2021 Non-
taxable
Distribution
(Return of
Capital)
|
2/4/2021
|
|
2/16/2021
|
|
$0.328125
|
|
$0.328125
|
|
$0.274074
|
|
$0.000671
|
|
$0.000547
|
|
$0.054051
|
|
$0.033712
|
|
$0.272856
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
4/1/2021
|
|
$0.164063
|
|
$0.164063
|
|
$0.137037
|
|
$0.000336
|
|
$0.000274
|
|
$0.027026
|
|
$0.016856
|
|
$0.136427
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.492188
|
|
$0.492188
|
|
$0.411111
|
|
$0.001007
|
|
$0.000821
|
|
$0.081077
|
|
$0.050568
|
|
$0.409283
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
83.5272%
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.4728%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock.
|
(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividends amounts.
|
(3) These amounts are also reported as Section 897 gains attributable to dispositions of USRPIs. In addition, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as 2021 Total Capital Gain Distributions are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interest.”
|
(4) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
On April 1, 2021, Boston Properties redeemed all outstanding shares of its 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (CUSIP 101121 309/US1011213097) and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock (the “Depositary Shares”) (NYSE: BXP PRB) (CUSIP 101121 408/US1011214087).
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets -Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures as of September 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio totals 52.5 million square feet and 202 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com.
