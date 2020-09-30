MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Boston Properties, Inc. BXP BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. (BXP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/30 10:12:55 am 81.48 USD +1.49% 10:00a BOSTON PROPERTIES : BXP ESG Investor Overview PU 09/29 BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 09/18 BOSTON PROPERTIES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Boston Properties : BXP ESG Investor Overview 0 09/30/2020 | 10:00am EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendix for information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions and changes in economic conditions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake a duty, to update any forward looking statements, except as may be required by law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when used by the Company. The Company's definitions may differ from those used by other companies and, therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions of these terms and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix. Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of June 30, 2020. 2 BXP Quick Facts The largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the U.S. 195 Properties1 $2.5 Billion $15.8B S&P 500 Equity Market Cap BXP's Share of Annualized Company 51.2M Revenue2 $28.9B Consolidated Top 4% Square Feet Owned1 5.0M Market Cap $615M Most sustainable real estate companies3 92.0% Square Feet Currently under 1 Annualized Funds Available for Development/Redevelopment Leased Distribution2 869% (In-Service Properties)1,4 $1.5B Total Return 8.2 Years 4.3% • Since 1997 IPO BXP's Share of 2.0x S&P 500 Weighted-Average Lease Term4,5 Annualized EBITDAre2 • 1.6x REIT Index7 Dividend Yield6 Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties. See Appendix. 3. Ranked 33rd out of 964 global companies in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment

4. Excludes residential and hotel properties . Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix. As of June 30, 2020 FTSE Nareit All REITs Index. BXP Markets: Focus on Growing Gateway Regions - Average 10-year CAGR of 4.5% 1 BXP square feet2 7.8M % of BXP's Share of NOI3 23% Rent growth 10-year CAGR1 8.3% SAN FRANCISCO 23% LOS ANGELES 4% BXP square feet2 2.3M % of BXP's Share of NOI3 4% Rent growth 10-year CAGR1 4.0% BXP square feet2 10.9M % of BXP's Share of NOI3 24% Rent growth 10-year CAGR1 3.3% NEW YORK 24% RESTON and North VA 8% BXP square feet2 15.5M % of BXP's Share NOI3 34% Rent growth 10-year CAGR1 5.2% BOSTON 34% WASH. BXP square feet2 4.0M DC % of BXP's Share of NOI3 7% 7% Rent growth 10-year CAGR1 1.7% BXP square feet2 5.8M % of BXP's Share of NOI3 8% Rent growth 10-year CAGR1 2.1% 1. 2.

3. Represents market square footage and market rent growth as defined and projected by Econometrics Advisors, ("CBRE EA"). Boston region includes the Total Boston Metro market as defined by CBRE EA; Los Angeles represents the West LA market as defined by CBRE EA and includes all submarkets indicated on slide 31; New York region represents New York Midtown and includes Total NYC Metro markets plus Trenton Submarket (Princeton), each as defined by CBRE EA; San Francisco includes Total San Francisco and San Jose Metro markets, each as defined by CBRE EA; Washington, DC includes all Washington, DC CBD submarkets as defined by CBRE EA and BXP active submarkets in Maryland (Bethesda/Chevy Chase and Rockville); and Reston and North Virginia submarket as defined by CBRE EA and represents BXP active submarkets only (Reston, Herndon, Springfield). Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated joint venture properties. Excludes termination income. See Appendix. BXP Competitive Differentiation Proven Model with Long-Term Advantages QUALITY Highest quality Class A office portfolio

Proven, trusted leadership team and regional management

Modern portfolio of new or recently refreshed assets

Market-leader in ESG AGILITY Multi-market strategy to capture growth and minimize risk

strategy to capture growth and minimize risk A rich history of maximizing shareholder value across economic cycles

Modest leverage with substantial liquidity DURABILITY Portfolio of credit-strong corporate tenants across sectors

credit-strong corporate tenants across sectors 8-year, weighted-average lease term 1

weighted-average lease term Track record of mark/market increases in net effective rents

Pipeline of pre-leased developments 1. Excludes residential and hotel properties. Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix. 5 What our customers say: We are welcoming employees back to the office with new space in the heart of the city ""Our new office at 290 Congress Street will provide our employees and our business with the kind of modern, engaging and efficient space that will allow us to develop the optimal work environment for the future. We're excited to welcome employees to this dynamic new space as they continue returning to the office in 2021. Also, importantly, we are delighted to remain in downtown Boston and reinforce our engagement with, and commitment to, this world-classcity." COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE ATLANTIC WHARF, BOSTON, MA Scott Couto, Head of North America, Columbia Threadneedle Investments 6 What our customers say: Office is the point of pride for employees "We were very happy to partner with Boston Properties on the development of Akamai's new global headquarters at 145 Broadway, Cambridge. Kendall Square has been Akamai's home for 22 years, and BXP created a fantastic new building for us that provides a point of pride on the skyline for our employees. BXP's focus on creating great public and private spaces strengthens our ability to recruit and retain the best and brightest talent in this dynamic technology hub." AKAMAI 145 BROADWAY CAMBRIDGE, MA Tom Leighton, CEO and Co-Founder of Akama 1. Excludes residential and hotel properties. Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix. 7 What our customers say: Office is the heart of company culture " Our office space is a driving force in our company culture. When we set out to find our next home, we were energized to meet with the BXP team and understand their commitment to creating great space and place. Our new office at CityPoint is the perfect location for us to recruit and retain the best talent and continue the strong growth of our company." SGH 20 CITYPOINT WALTHAM, MA REGION Charles Russo, Senior Principal & CEO 8 What our customers say: Office is core to talent acquisition & retention " Given this is our U.S. headquarters, we wanted to solidify our firm's future as west LA's most prominent advertising group. Boston Properties' "partnership-oriented approach" and the innovative office space at Colorado Center's prime location in Santa Monica allow for RPA to attract and retain the advertising industry's best talent, and we are thrilled to be able to call Colorado Center home for the next decade." RPA COLORADO CENTER, LOS ANGELES, CA Bill Hagelstein, President, Chief Executive Officer, RPA 9 BXP Board of Directors1 A unified organization led by a diverse Board of professionals across market sectors Joel I. Klein Sen. Kelly A. Ayotte Bruce W. Duncan Karen E. Dykstra Carol B. Einiger Chairman of the Board Independent Director Independent Director Independent Director Independent Director Chief Policy & Strategy Officer Former US Senator, New President & CEO of Former Chief Financial and President of Post Rock Advisors of Oscar Health Corp.; Hampshire's first female CyrusOne; Former Administrative Officer of BXP tenure: 16 years Director of News Corporation Attorney General; Director of Chairman & CEO of First AOL. Director of Gartner, BXP tenure:7 years Blackstone Group, Caterpillar Industrial Realty Trust, Inc Inc. & VMware, Inc. Inc. and News Corp. BXP tenure: 4 years BXP tenure: 4 years BXP tenure: 2 years Diane J. Hoskins Douglas T. Linde Matthew J. Lustig Owen D. Thomas David A. Twardock William H. Walton III Independent Director President and Director Independent Director Chief Executive Officer Independent Director Independent Director Chair and Co-CEO of M. President, BXP. Chairman of North America and Director Former President of Co-founder and Managing Arthur Gensler Jr. & Director Emeritus of Beth Investment Banking, Head of Global Chairman of the Urban Prudential Mortgage Member of Rockpoint Associates Israel Deaconess Medical Real Estate, Lazard Frères Land Institute; Former Capital Company, LLC Group, LLC BXP tenure: 1 year Center Morgan Stanley Management BXP tenure: 17 years BXP tenure: 1 year BXP tenure: 9 years Committee Member BXP Board tenure: BXP tenure: 7 years 10 10 years For complete information about BXP's Board of Directors, please view our most recent proxy statement, which is available on the investor relations website at www.investors.bxp.com 1. ENVIRONMENTALGOVERNANCE SOCIAL ESG at BXP BXP Sustainability Framework Climate Action Resilience Social Good Energy & Water Efficiency Climate Risk Awareness Healthy Buildings Green Building Development & Asset-level Preparedness Community Involvement Management Renewable Energy Scenario Analysis Employee Programs & Benefits Carbon Neutrality Management & Planning Diversity & Inclusion 12 Numbers above correspond to Sustainable Development Goals as defined by The United Nations' ESG Materiality Assessment Top Stakeholder Priorities: Climate Action, Resilience, Social Good & Healthy Buildings Importance to Stakeholders 4 5 1 Customer Shareholder 11 3 2 12 6 10 Stakeholders 23 14 13 7 19 17 8 Community Employee 21 18 9 20 16 26 22 24 15 25 KEY 1. Non-Discrimination 14. Environmental Impact/Life Cycle of Materials Used 2. Customer Satisfaction 15. Cyber Risk & Security 3. Economic Performance 16. Employee Occupational Health & Safety 4. Carbon Emissions 17. Waste/Recycling/Composting 5. Energy Consumption/Efficiency 18. Equal Pay 6. Ethical Business/Whistleblower 19. Access to Public Transit Protection 20. Racial Diversity 7. Anti-Harassment Policy 21. Board of Directions Management of ESG 8. Employee Well-Being 22. Walkability & Access to Amenities 9. Employee Satisfaction 23. Climate-related Risks Impact on Business 10. Health Benefits/Impact of Buildings on Occupants 24. Water Consumption/Efficiency 11. Environmental Violations 25. Gender Diversity 12. Transparency & Disclosure of ESG 26. Human Rights 13. Green Buildings Certifications 13 ESG Focus Extends from the Boardroom to the Boiler Room Development & Property Management & Leasing & Marketing Corporate Functions Construction Engineering • Product vision and differentiation • Sustainability committee • Green leasing Risk Management • Permitting and entitlement • Sustainability training and • Green power and renewable energy • Risk assessments • High performance building strategy credentialing contracts • Climate-related disclosures, TCFD • • and execution Green building certifications Sustainability marketing and and scenario analysis • Energy performance modeling and • Healthy building operations and materials Capital Markets • code compliance certifications Robust public reporting • Green bonds • • • New technologies ENERGY STAR labeling Website disclosures • Investor engagement • Distributed energy resource additions • ESG Materiality Assessment (Solar PV, Cogen and Energy Storage) Human Resources • Adopt and execute energy, • ESG goals emissions, water and waste targets • Employee programs & benefits • Engage tenant and supply chain • Diversity & inclusion ESG Leadership Ranked in the top 4% of the most sustainable real estate companies Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Results Public Sustainability Goals STATUS 32x25 Energy Use 2019 69.6 Reduction Goal 2018 72.2 Reduce energy use intensity, targets a 2008 Baseline 94.9 32% reduction by 2025. Units are 84% kBtu/SF. 64.7 Complete (2025) 45x25 Greenhouse Gas 2019 2.7 Reduction Goal 2018 5.6 Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 2008 Baseline 9.2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity, 100% targets a 45% reduction by 2025. Units 5.1 Complete are kgCO2e/SF. (2025) 30x25 Water Use 2019 13.6 Reduction Goal 2018 14.4 Commitment to reduce water use 2008 Baseline 19.3 intensity, targets a 30% reduction by 98% 2025. Units are gallons/SF. 13.5 Complete (2025) 65x20 Waste Diversion Goal 2019 54.9 Increase waste diverted from landfill, 2018 57.9 targets a 65% diversion rate by 2020. 2008 Baseline 36.0 Units are % diverted. 65 65% Complete (2020) 27% energy use intensity reduction 70% carbon emissions intensity reduction (52% like-for-like reduction in 2019) 30% water use intensity reduction 53% waste diversion increase (recycling and composting) 16 Performance Management and Disclosure When you keep a scoreboard, people play differently. Real-time Performance Scoring, Analysis, Reporting Performance Monitoring Benchmarking and Certification and Disclosure 17 Energy Efficient Operations and Decarbonization Energy and Carbon Intensity Performance 100 90 80 70 Energy Intensity 60 (kBTU/SF-yr) 50 40 30 20 Carbon Intensity (kgCO2e/SF-yr) 10 0 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 18 BXP has an approved science-based target, confirming an emissions reduction rate equal to our greater than the rate of reduction required to keep global temperature increase below 1.5º C. $31 Million Avoided Annual Energy Operating Cost GHG Reduction Pathways Efficiency and a Greener Power Supply are Driving Reductions New Development 10% Green Power 40% Energy Efficiency 20% Greener Grid 30% 70% of GHG reductions are from voluntary green power procurement and a greener grid Main drivers of efficiency in existing buildings: Base Building Equipment, Lighting, Controls and Building Management System Improvements Facility Management and Maintenance Tenant Improvements Tenant Behavior 19 BXP's History of Developing Green Buildings Times Square Tower 77 CityPoint Atlantic Wharf 535 Mission 601 Massachusetts Avenue New York Waltham Boston San Francisco Washington, DC 20 Building on our History: Decarbonizing Development and Operations Onsite solar photovoltaic (PV) Covered parking at Carnegie Center 8 MW at 10 sites New Jersey BXP purchases specific source renewable energy equal to the expected electricity needs of the Company's actively Massachusetts managed portfolio. The commitment reduces its carbon footprint by around 100,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent annually. 21 BXP's Market-Leading Health Security Our leadership in sustainability and healthy buildings served as a foundation for our health security program Strategy for Repopulating the Workplace from a Health Safety Perspective Following Guidance from the CDC and Public Health Authorities

Published Health Security Plan on May 1 (available at bxp.com

40+ Health Security Task Force Members

Teams Included Dr. Joe Allen and Service Providers 22 BXP Social Performance Summary Social Performance Indicators 23 BXP Governance Summary1 Director Independence and Compliance 11 Directors 82% independent • Independent, non-executive Chairman of the Board • Regular executive sessions of independent directors • All directors and officers are subject to a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics • All directors attended 75% or more of Board and BXP committee meetings Governance Director Qualifications and Diversity of BXP Directors 36% are women • Annual self-evaluation process for the Board and each committee, and bi-annual interviews with individual directors; process overseen by our NCG Committee • Retirement age: 75-year maximum age limit at time of nomination • Four directors are women and one is African-American Strong Stockholder Rights Incorporated in Delaware

Proxy Access By-law right (3%, 3 years, 25%, 5)

By-law right (3%, 3 years, 25%, 5) Annual election of all directors

Majority voting standard in uncontested director elections

Stockholder right to amend By-laws

By-laws No Stockholder Rights Plan (or "poison pill")

Disclosure of Policy on Company Political Spending & political spending report posted on website annually Compensation "Double - Trigger" vesting for time -based equity awards

Trigger" vesting for time Compensation Clawback Policy

Adopted formal policy in 2014 that prohibits tax gross- up provisions in any new employment agreement

Stock ownership requirements for executives

Stock ownership requirements for directors

Anti-hedging, anti-pledging and anti-short-sale policies 24 1. For additional information regarding BXP's governance, please view our most recent proxy statement, which is available on the investor relations website at www.investors.bxp.com Summary: BXP ESG Leadership from the Boardroom the to Boiler Room BXP Leadership:

Integrated approach to ESG permeates everything we do

• Focused on key areas of materiality - climate action, resilience, social good Rigorous reporting and transparency

Competitive Advantage:

Healthy buildings - moving from a "nice to have" to a "must have" priority for tenants ESG leadership - market bifurcation between the leaders and the laggards

Operational excellence:

Elevating our competitive advantages Lowering our cost structure

25 ESG at BXP: Case Studies Salesforce Tower San Francisco Development Case Study: Salesforce Tower LEED Platinum® - earned more LEED points than any project in the Bay Area, highest rated skyscraper in California

Lowest design energy intensity of any BXP development to date (EUI = 28)

Purple pipe system will be fed by the largest onsite black water treatment system in a commercial high-rise building in the US - saves 7.8 million gallons a year 888 Boylston Street Boston Development Case Study: 888 Boylston First dedicated outside air system with active chilled beams in Boston

120 kW onsite solar, 100% green power

Completed 12 month stabilized operations measurement and verification process

Operating intensity (EUI=39) is approximately 55% below the Boston Class A Office average 888 Boylston Street: Results "Build Tight, Ventilate Right" Key Strategies Notes Active Chilled Beams w/ DOAS Substantial cooling energy savings versus conventional VAV system High Efficiency Lighting 40% LPD Reduction (Common Area) 25% LPD Reduction (Tenant Spaces) High Performance Glazing Double-paned Insulated U-Factor = 0.235 SHGC = 0.28 High Efficiency Chillers COP = 6.38 - highest COP we could find that eliminates ozone depleting refrigerants Heat Recovery Wheels DOAHUs include heat recovery wheels that transfer heat from the exhaust air to the supply Renewables 120 kW solar photovoltaic system Reduced Energy-related Operating Expenses Designed to save $650,000/yr compared to a code compliant building. 29 Fourth + Harrison San Francisco Future Development Case Study: Fourth + Harrison 'Net zero carbon is when the amount of carbon dioxide emissions released on an annual basis is zero or negative. Our definition for a net zero carbon building is a highly energy efficient building that is fully powered from on-site and/or off-siterenewable energy sources and offsets.' - WorldGBC Water-cooled Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) All Electric System

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) All Electric System 24% energy reduction (Title24)

380,000 kWh of onsite solar PV - enough for base building core and shell services

enough for base building core and shell services Additional green energy purchased from PG&E 200 Clarendon Street Boston Portfolio Modernization Case Study: 200 Clarendon Street Chiller Plant Modernization

Tenant Condenser Water System Upgrades

Building Management System Retro-commissioning 200 Clarendon Street: Results $6.8 Million invested energy conservation projects over a five year period resulted in a cumulative ECM Investment, Avoided Cost and Site Energy Use Intensity avoided cost over the same period of $9.4 Million. 