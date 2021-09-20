Boston Properties : BXP) to Participate at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that company executives will participate in a panel discussion at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on September 21, 2021. Owen Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Linde, President, and Michael LaBelle, Chief Financial Officer will be on the panel, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

The panel discussion will be webcast live in audio-only and may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts. A replay will also be available at the same web address promptly after the conclusion of the live event.

During the conference, Boston Properties executives may discuss the Company’s current operating environment, trends and strategy; development, redevelopment, acquisition and disposition activity; and other business and financial matters affecting the Company. Boston Properties has posted its related “Q2 2021 Investor Materials” for investors and analysts in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio totals 51.5 million square feet and 197 properties, including 9 properties under construction. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

