Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Properties, Inc.    BXP

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Properties : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends

12/15/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 payable on January 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”). The cash dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share is payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021 and covers the period from November 16, 2020 to February 15, 2021. Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock.

About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
04:16pBOSTON PROPERTIES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends
BU
07:34aBOSTON PROPERTIES : Deutsche Bank Downgrades Boston Properties to Hold From Buy;..
MT
12/14BOSTON PROPERTIES : Recognized as Highest Ranked Office REIT in Newsweek's 2021 ..
BU
12/14BOSTON PROPERTIES : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Boston Properties' Price Target to $9..
MT
12/14BOSTON PROPERTIES : KeyBanc Downgrades Boston Properties to Sector Weight From O..
MT
12/04BOSTON PROPERTIES : Earns Top ESG Rating in 2020 GRESB Assessment
BU
11/16BOSTON PROPERTIES : Adds 5.2 MW Solar PV System at Carnegie Center
BU
11/16BofA Securities Adjusts Boston Properties' Price Target to $100 from $90, Kee..
MT
11/16Argus Adjusts Boston Properties' Price Target to $100 from $90, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
11/10BOSTON PROPERTIES : Announces 138,000 Square Foot, 10-Year Lease With Translate ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 818 M - -
Net income 2020 948 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 15 332 M 15 332 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,55x
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 101,62 $
Last Close Price 98,50 $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-27.29%15 332
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-26.54%9 324
DEXUS-15.38%8 066
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-21.53%7 443
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-28.07%6 829
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-29.86%5 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ