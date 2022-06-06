Boston Properties : Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendixfor information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties that could cause BXP's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We do not intend, nor do we undertake a duty, to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when we use them in this presentation. Our definitions may differ from those used by other companies and, therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions of these terms and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.
Projections
This presentation includes projections for the second quarter and full-year 2022 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") and diluted funds from operations ("FFO") per share that were previously provided in BXP's most recent earnings release on May 2, 2022. We have not updated or reaffirmed any of these projections since that date and is not doing so now by including them in this presentation.
Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of March 31, 2022.
Q1 2022
2
BXP Quick Facts
The largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the U.S.
202
Properties1
53.9M
Square Feet Owned1
4.6M
Square Foot Life Sciences
Portfolio3
4.1M
Square feet currently under development / redevelopment1
$2.9B
BXP's Share of
Annualized Revenue2
$1.7B
BXP's Share of
Annualized EBITDAre2
$992M
Annualized Funds Available
for Distribution2
3.6%
Annualized Dividend Yield6
S&P 500
Company
Top 6%
Sustainalytics
Global Universe
7.8 Years
Weighted-average lease term4
1373%
Total Return
Since 1997 IPO
1.9x S&P 500
1.6x REIT Index5
Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties. As of May 17, 2022; includes acquisition of Madison Centre.
See Appendix.
Represents 3.4M SF of stabilized portfolio plus 1.2M SF of current life sciences redevelopments/lab conversions in process. Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties.
Excludes residential and hotel properties. Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix
FTSE Nareit All REITs Index.
Calculated based on Q1 2022 dividend multiplied by four (4) compared to the stock price as of the close on May 25, 2022.
Q1 2022
3
BXP ESG Leadership
Committed to Achieving Carbon-Neutral Operations by 2025
Established an emissions reduction target ambition in line with a 1.5°C trajectory
The most ambitious designation available at the time of submission under the Science Based Targets initiative
BXP was the first North American office company with this distinction
Consistently Ranked as an ESG Leader
Ranked among top real estate companies in GRESB assessment, earned sixth consecutive 5-Star rating
10 years of GRESB "Green Star" designations
Barron's Ten Most Sustainable REITs in the U.S. - #3
DJSI North America Member
ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence
Forbes Green Growth 50 - #4
Green Lease Leader - Platinum
MSCI "A Rating"
Newsweek 's America's 31st Most Responsible Company
Sustainalytics Top 6% Global Universe
Leading ESG "From Boardroom to
Boiler Room"
Dedicated Board committee focused on sustainability
ESG focused across development, leasing, property management, operations and capital market departments
Advancing Building Health and Wellness
Developed and implemented a comprehensive Health Security Plan
Earned a 2021 Best in Building Health award
Completed Fitwel's Viral Response Module enterprise and asset certification
Diversity & Inclusion Focused
Dedicated D&I committee with actionable goals and initiatives in recruitment and development, Company policies, and community outreach
Each executive is evaluated on their diversity efforts - achievement of these goals is directly tied to annual compensation
Q1 2022
4
BXP Strategy
Develop Premier Properties in Robust Markets with Sustained Growth
Focus on supply-constrainedmarkets with the
Maintain high occupancy and achieve premium
strongest economic growth and investment
rental rates through economic cycles by delivering
characteristics over time
our clients exceptional space and place
Preserve our reputation for quality, integrity and fair dealing, and be the counterparty of choice for real estate industry participants
SELECT
PREMIER
MARKETS
PROPERTIES
ROBUST
EXPERIENCE &
OPERATING &
INTEGRITY
DEVELOPMENT
PLATFORM
CAPITAL
FINANCIAL
ALLOCATION
STRENGTH
Provide an integrated leasing, development, construction and property management platform
to ensure superior customer service and to
create value for shareholders
Remain astute in market timing for investment decisions to ensure continuous portfolio
refreshment and value creation
Maintain a strong balance sheet and access to capital to minimize debt costs and maximize our
ability to make profitable investments
Q1 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
