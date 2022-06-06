Boston Properties : Q1 2022 REITweek Investor Presentation
BXP Quarterly Investor Overview
Q1 2022
BXP Quick Facts
The largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the U.S.
202
$2.9B
S&P 500
BXP's Share of
Properties1
Annualized Revenue2
Company
53.9M
Square Feet Owned1
4.6M
Square Foot Life Sciences
Portfolio3
4.1M
Square feet currently under development / redevelopment1
$1.7B
BXP's Share of
Annualized EBITDAre2
$992M
Annualized Funds Available
for Distribution2
3.6%
Annualized Dividend Yield6
Top 6%
Sustainalytics
Global Universe
7.8 Years
Weighted-average lease term4
1373%
Total Return
Since 1997 IPO
1.9x S&P 500
1.6x REIT Index5
BXP Growth Profile1
External growth, organic growth, dividend yield
4.0%
2.6%
3.6%
Projected CAGR from Development Projects2
$212M Projected BXP's Share of NOI-Cash upon stabilization $1.7B Projected value creation3
10-year historical average growth in BXP's Share of Same Property NOI-Cash(2012-2021)4
13% average mark/market increase in net rents Q1 2017-Q1 2022
Dividend yield5
29% increase in our dividend per share over the past six years
BXP Today - Positioned for Growth
Leasing Momentum Driving Occupancy Higher:
Signed 1.2M1 SF of leases in Q1
Weighted-averagelease term of 7.9 years1,2
5.6 Million SF signed in trailing 4 quarters1
Occupancy Continues to Increase in Q1
- Occupancy increase of 70 bps in the past two quarters to 89.1%
Executed Leases by Quarter (Sq. Ft.)1
Strong fundamentals: a portfolio of high-quality assets
Continued record of growth
4.0% average annual FFO growth 2017-20224,5
5.5% 2022 Cash NOI growth at midpoint of guidance
13.6% projected FFO YoY growth in 2022 at midpoint of guidance
Modest lease expirations through 2023
Positive historical mark/market
Estimated 13% average annual mark/market in net rents 2017- Q1 2022
2.0
1.8
1.2
1.4
1.2
Millions
1.5
0.5
1.0
0.6
0.0
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Revenue and NOI streams return:
Growth from development:
Existing $1.9B6 pipeline of office developments, 57% pre-leased7
Additional $772M6 of current life sciences development/ redevelopments
Total Development Pipeline projected to add ~$212M to BXP's Share of NOI-Cash upon stabilization8
4% CAGR through 20259
$1.7B Projected value creation above cost through 202610
Parking, hotel and retail = ~$43M of parking/retail revenue and hotel NOI remains to be recaptured to return to pre-Covid levels.
Opportunistic capital allocation:
$1.7B liquidity3
History of selling mature assets and redeploying capital into new
growth opportunities
