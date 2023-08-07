BXP Quarterly Investor Overview
Q2 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendixfor information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties that could cause BXP's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We do not intend, nor do we undertake a duty, to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when we use them. Our definitions of these terms may differ from those used by other companies and, therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.
Projections
This presentation includes projections for third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") and diluted funds from operations ("FFO") per share that were previously provided in BXP's most recent earnings release on August 1, 2023. BXP has not updated or reaffirmed any of these projections since that date and is not doing so now by including them in this presentation.
Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of June 30, 2023.
Q2 2023
2
BXP Quick Facts
The largest publicly traded developer, owner and manager of premier workplaces in the U.S.
191
Properties1
54.1M
Square Feet Owned1
5.6M
Square Foot Life Sciences
Portfolio1,3
3.1M
Square feet of development / redevelopment1
$3.2B
BXP's Share of
Annualized Revenue2
$1.9B
BXP's Share of
Annualized EBITDAre2
$994M
Annualized Funds Available
for Distribution2
6.8%
Annualized Dividend Yield6
S&P 500
Company
Top 4%
Sustainalytics
Global Universe
7.5 Years
Weighted-average lease term4
609%
Total Return
Since 1997 IPO
0.9x S&P 500
0.9x REIT Index5
- Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties.
- See Appendix.
- Includes 3.7M SF of in-service properties plus 1.9M SF of current life sciences redevelopments/lab conversions. For additional detail please ref er to the slide "BXP Lif e Sciences: a Proven Platform to Drive Future Growth" in this presentation.
- Excludes residential and hotel properties. Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix.
- FTSE Nareit All REITs Index.
- Annualized Div idend Yield equals Q2 2023 dividend per share ($0.98), multiplied by four (4), divided by BXP's stock price as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.
Q2 2023
3
The Largest Publicly Traded Developer, Owner and Manager of Premier Workplaces in the U.S.
•
Location
•
Amenities
•
Efficient floor plates
•
Transportation
•
Modern design & systems
•
Attract top-tier clients & talent
San Francisco
Seattle
Boston
Manhattan
Washington, DC
Q2 2023
4
Premier Workplace Defined
- Study completed by CBRE
- Assets identified as "premier" by CBRE leasing brokers
Total Premier Space in CBD Markets
BXP CBD Portfolio Ratings
CBD
Premier Space/
# Premier Buildings
Total Space
Boston
30.4%
31
Washington, DC
18.5%
78
San Francisco
45.9%
36
Seattle
30.7%
29
CBD
Premier
Redeveloping to Premier
Non-Premier
Total
MSF
24.5
1.2
1.7
27.4
%
89.3%
4.5%
6.2%
100%
Manhattan
10.7%
48
Weighted Average
18.2%
Total Premier: 222
(by mkt size)
Market Total:
737.0 M SF
2,263
- Excluding termination income. See Appendix.
- Includes properties in Waltham, Lexington and Needham, MA.
- Includes properties located in Northern Virginia.
- Carnegie Center is located in Princeton, NJ.
Central 1282 7.0%
Reston3 8.7%
Carnegie Center4
2.0%
Silicon Valley
1.6%
BXP's
Other Suburban
Share of NOI1
1.9%
CBD 78.8%
Q2 2023
5
