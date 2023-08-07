Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendixfor information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties that could cause BXP's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We do not intend, nor do we undertake a duty, to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when we use them. Our definitions of these terms may differ from those used by other companies and, therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.

Projections

This presentation includes projections for third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") and diluted funds from operations ("FFO") per share that were previously provided in BXP's most recent earnings release on August 1, 2023. BXP has not updated or reaffirmed any of these projections since that date and is not doing so now by including them in this presentation.

Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of June 30, 2023.