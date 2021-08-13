Log in
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
Boston Properties : Q2 Investor Quarterly Overview

08/13/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
BXP Quarterly Investor Overview

Q2 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendixfor information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

and related governmental actions and changes in economic conditions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ

materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake a duty, to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when used by the Company. The Company's definitions may differ from those used by other companies and,

therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions of these terms and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.

Projections

This presentation includes projections for third quarter 2021 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") and diluted funds from operations ("FFO") per share that were previously provided in the Company's most recent earnings release on July 27, 2021. The

Company has not updated or reaffirmed any of these projections since that date and is not doing so now by including them in this presentation.

Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of June 30, 2021.

2

BXP Quick Facts

The largest publicly-traded developer, owner and

S&P 500

manager of Class A office properties in the U.S.

Company

197

Properties1

51.5M

Square Feet Owned1

4.3M

Square Feet Currently

under Development /

Redevelopment1

3.4%

Dividend Yield

4.3M

Square Foot Life

Sciences Portfolio4

7.9-Year

Weighted-average lease

Top 5%

Sustainanalytics

Global Universe

$2.7 Billion

BXP's Share of

Annualized

Revenue2

$1.6B

BXP's Share of

Annualized EBITDARE2

$713M

Annualized Funds

Available for

Distribution2

term3

1179%

Total Return

Since 1997 IPO

1.8x S&P 500

1.5x REIT Index5

  1. Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties.
  2. See Appendix.
  3. Excludes residential and hotel properties. Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix
  1. Represents proforma square footage which includes 3.3M SF of stabilized portfolio plus 1.0M SF of current life sciences redevelopments/lab conversions in process. Represents 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties. Actual square footage may differ materially depending on the outcome of the permitting and entitlement processes for each project. As of June 7, 2021.
  2. FTSE Nareit All REITs Index.

BXP Strategy

Develop Premier Properties in Robust Markets with Sustained Growth

Focus on supply-constrainedmarkets with the

Maintain high occupancy and achieve premium

strongest economic growth and investment

rental rates through economic cycles by delivering

our clients exceptional space and place

characteristics over time

Preserve our reputation for quality, integrity and fair dealing and be the counterparty of choice for real estate industry participants

SELECT

PREMIER

MARKETS

PROPERTIES

ROBUST

EXPERIENCE &

OPERATING &

INTEGRITY

DEVELOPMENT

PLATFORM

CAPITAL

FINANCIAL

ALLOCATION

STRENGTH

Provide an integrated leasing, development, construction and property management platform

to ensure superior customer service and to

create value for shareholders

Remain astute in market timing for investment

decisions to ensure continuous portfolio refreshment and value creation

Maintain a strong balance sheet and access to capital to minimize debt costs and maximize our

ability to make profitable investments

4

BXP ESG Leadership

Committed to Achieving Carbon Neutral Operations by 2025

  • Established an emissions reduction target ambition in line with a 1.5°C trajectory
    • The most ambitious designation available at the time of submission under the Science Based Targets initiative.
    • BXP was the only North American office company with this distinction.

Advancing Building Health and Wellness

  • Developed and implemented a comprehensive Health Security plan
  • Earned a 2020 Best in Building Health award
  • Completed Fitwel's Viral Response Module enterprise certification.

Leading ESG "From Boardroom to Boiler Room"

  • Dedicated Board committee focused on sustainability
  • ESG focused across development, leasing, property management, operations and capital markets

Diversity & Inclusion Focused

  • Dedicated D&I committee with actionable goals and initiatives in recruitment and development, Company policies, and community outreach
  • Each executive is evaluated on their diversity efforts - achievement of these goals is directly tied to annual compensation

Consistently Ranked as an ESG Leader

  • Ranked among top real estate companies, earned fifth consecutive 5-Star rating
  • 9+ years of "Green Star" designations
  • Green Lease Leader - Gold
  • MSCI "A Rating"
  • Newsweek 56th Most Responsible Company
  • Sustainalytics Top 5% Global Universe
  • S&P ESG Score - Top 5% REA Real Estate.
  • >25 Million SF LEED Gold and Platinum

5

Disclaimer

Boston Properties Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 16:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 844 M - -
Net income 2021 403 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,7x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 18 372 M 18 372 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 117,64 $
Average target price 122,55 $
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.24.45%18 372
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION23.08%11 022
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.44%8 637
DEXUS11.28%8 262
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION15.96%7 751
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.9.12%5 587