Boston Properties : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five regions-Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a REIT, that develops, manages and operates a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

Boston Properties is well known for its development expertise, in-house building management and responsiveness to tenants' needs. The Company holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy tenants.

Boston Properties actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. The Company has earned nine consecutive Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Green Stars and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating.

The Company was founded in 1970 and became a public company in 1997.

