Boston Properties : Announces 75,000 Square Foot Lease With Leading Healthtech Company Imprivata in Waltham, MA

20 CityPoint Now 100% Leased

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced it has signed a 75,000 square-foot, seven-year lease with Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare. Imprivata, which has been ranked by The Boston Globe as one of the top 10 places to work among large employers in 2020, will move its headquarters to Boston Properties’ recent development at 20 CityPoint in Waltham, Massachusetts. Boston Properties developed 20 CityPoint and placed it in service in 2020. With this lease, the office portion of the property is now 100% leased.

“We look forward to welcoming our 550 US employees to 20 CityPoint. As we searched for a highly functional, modern space where employees can come together, work safely, and collaborate, while balancing flexible schedules, working from home or with our customers, the BXP team took the time to understand our business. They went above and beyond in helping us determine the right solution to embody our culture and serve as our hub for collaboration,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “With its modern design and rich amenities, 20 CityPoint will be a central location for us, for our employees, and for attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent as we build upon the success of our products, innovate for the future, and bring new digital identity and privacy solutions to our 3,500 healthcare customers worldwide.”

“We are thrilled that Imprivata has chosen 20 CityPoint as their worldwide headquarters,” said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President, Boston Region, BXP. “Imprivata’s culture of innovation and community sprit make CityPoint the ideal location for the recruitment and retention of the best and brightest talent.”

Connected to the neighboring 10 CityPoint by a second-level skybridge, 20 CityPoint is a six-story, 211,000 square foot Class A office building featuring shared conference and fitness facilities, a café and coffee bar, a full-service Ruth’s Chris Steak House, boutique fitness studio, daycare center, and structured parking. Located at the entrance to the CityPoint district in Waltham, the property also features direct access to Route 95, as well as the restaurants, amenities, and services available throughout the district.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

