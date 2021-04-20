Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXP

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boston Properties : Announces 75,000 Square Foot Lease With Leading Healthtech Company Imprivata in Waltham, MA

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 CityPoint Now 100% Leased

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced it has signed a 75,000 square-foot, seven-year lease with Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare. Imprivata, which has been ranked by The Boston Globe as one of the top 10 places to work among large employers in 2020, will move its headquarters to Boston Properties’ recent development at 20 CityPoint in Waltham, Massachusetts. Boston Properties developed 20 CityPoint and placed it in service in 2020. With this lease, the office portion of the property is now 100% leased.

“We look forward to welcoming our 550 US employees to 20 CityPoint. As we searched for a highly functional, modern space where employees can come together, work safely, and collaborate, while balancing flexible schedules, working from home or with our customers, the BXP team took the time to understand our business. They went above and beyond in helping us determine the right solution to embody our culture and serve as our hub for collaboration,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “With its modern design and rich amenities, 20 CityPoint will be a central location for us, for our employees, and for attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent as we build upon the success of our products, innovate for the future, and bring new digital identity and privacy solutions to our 3,500 healthcare customers worldwide.”

“We are thrilled that Imprivata has chosen 20 CityPoint as their worldwide headquarters,” said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President, Boston Region, BXP. “Imprivata’s culture of innovation and community sprit make CityPoint the ideal location for the recruitment and retention of the best and brightest talent.”

Connected to the neighboring 10 CityPoint by a second-level skybridge, 20 CityPoint is a six-story, 211,000 square foot Class A office building featuring shared conference and fitness facilities, a café and coffee bar, a full-service Ruth’s Chris Steak House, boutique fitness studio, daycare center, and structured parking. Located at the entrance to the CityPoint district in Waltham, the property also features direct access to Route 95, as well as the restaurants, amenities, and services available throughout the district.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
04:16pBOSTON PROPERTIES  : Announces 75,000 Square Foot Lease With Leading Healthtech ..
BU
04/19BOSTON PROPERTIES  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Boston Properties to ..
MT
04/16BOSTON PROPERTIES  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Boston Properties PT to $103 From $9..
MT
04/15BOSTON PROPERTIES  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Boston Properties to $113 From ..
MT
04/14BOSTON PROPERTIES  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 27..
BU
04/14BOSTON PROPERTIES  : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Boston Properties' Price Target t..
MT
04/13BOSTON PROPERTIES  : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award
BU
04/06BOSTON PROPERTIES  : 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders (PDF)
PU
04/06BOSTON PROPERTIES  : Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement (PDF)
PU
04/05BOSTON PROPERTIES  : 2021 Proxy Statement (PDF)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 871 M - -
Net income 2021 415 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 16 567 M 16 567 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,95x
EV / Sales 2022 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 107,53 $
Last Close Price 106,15 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.11.54%16 567
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION14.38%10 598
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.58%8 589
DEXUS8.83%8 525
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION18.43%7 916
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.11.82%5 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ