Boston Properties : Q1 Investor Quarterly Overview

BXP Quarterly Investor Overview
Q1 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the Appendixfor information on how to identify these statements, as well as risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
and related governmental actions and changes in economic conditions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake a duty, to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and other terms that have particular definitions when used by the Company. The Company's definitions may differ from those used by other companies and,
therefore, may not be comparable. The definitions of these terms and, if applicable, the reasons for their use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.
Projections
This presentation includes projections for second quarter 2021 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") and diluted funds from operations ("FFO") per share that were previously provided in the Company's most recent earnings release on April 27, 2021. The
Company has not updated or reaffirmed any of these projections since that date and is not doing so now by including them in this presentation.
Except as otherwise expressly indicated, all data is as of March 31, 2021.
2
BXP Quick Facts
The largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the U.S.
196 Properties1
51.6M
Square Feet Owned1
|
88.7%
|
4.3M
|
Square Feet Currently under
|
Development/Redevelopment1
|
Leased
|
|
(In-Service Properties)1,3
|
7.9 Years
Weighted-Average Lease Term3.4
$17.6B
|
$2.7 Billion
|
Equity Market Cap
|
|
BXP's Share of Annualized
|
|
Revenue2
|
$30.1B
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Market Cap
$728M
Annualized Funds Available for
Distribution2
|
$1.6B
|
|
3.9%
|
BXP's Share of
|
RE2
|
Annualized EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Yield
S&P 500
Company
Top 5%
Sustainanalytics
Global Universe
1021%
Total Return
Since 1997 IPO
|
|
1.
|
Includes 100% of consolidated and unconsolidated properties.
|
4.
|
Calculation is based on BXP's Share of Annualized Rental Obligations. See Appendix.
|
3
|
2.
|
See Appendix.
|
5.
|
FTSE Nareit All REITs Index.
|
3.
|
Excludes residential and hotel properties.
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing momentum:
-
Signed 592k SF of leases in Q1 despite pandemic
-
-
84% of pre-pandemic leasing volume in Q1 2020
Predictable return of ancillary revenue streams:
-
Parking, hotel and retail = ~$130M1 of revenue loss, expected to return as vaccination distributions continue
Growth from development:
-
Existing $2.0B pipeline of office developments2, 86% pre- leased3
-
Additional $558M of current life sciences development/ redevelopments
-
Total Pipeline projected to add $234M Cash NOI upon stabilization4
-
-
$1.6B Projected value creation through 20245
A resilient portfolio of high- quality assets
-
Modest lease expirations next 3 years
-
Track record of positive mark/market
-
-
20% average annual mark/market in net rents Q1 2016-Q1 2021
-
Positioned to benefit from flight to quality trend of prior recessions
A proven track record of
intelligent capital allocation
-
$2.4B liquidity6
-
History of selling mature assets and redeploying capital into new growth opportunities
|
1.
|
Calculated as BXP's Share of Annualized Revenue from Parking, Hotel and Retail in Q4 2020 as compared to BXP's Share of Annualized Revenue from Parking, Hotel and Retail in Q4 2019.
|
2.
|
Represents BXP's Share of Estimated Total Investment, including income (loss) and interest carry during development. For additional information, refer to the "Active Development Pipeline" page of this presentation.
|
3.
|
Includes leases with future commencement dates.
|
4.
|
Represents BXP's Share. For additional detail please refer to the slide "Projected NOI from Developments Enhance Growth" in this presentation.
|
4 5.
|
Calculations assume a projected weighted-average stabilized BXP's Share of NOI-cashyield of 6.8%, with a $1 per foot management fee deduction, on BXP's Share of total budgeted costs, which is then valued at a 4.5% cap rate. For additional detail please refer to the slide "Projected NOI from Developments Enhance Growth" in this
|
|
presentation.
|
6.
|
Represents cash, cash equivalents, cash held in escrow and availability under revolving line of credit as of March 31, 2021.
BXP Strategy
Develop Premier Properties in Robust Markets with Sustained Growth
Focus on supply-constrainedmarkets with the
Maintain high occupancy and achieve premium
strongest economic growth and investment
rental rates through economic cycles by delivering
our clients exceptional space and place
characteristics over time
Preserve our reputation for quality, integrity and fair dealing and be the counterparty of choice for real estate industry participants
|
SELECT
|
PREMIER
|
MARKETS
|
PROPERTIES
|
|
ROBUST
|
EXPERIENCE &
|
OPERATING &
|
INTEGRITY
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
|
PLATFORM
|
CAPITAL
|
FINANCIAL
|
ALLOCATION
|
STRENGTH
Provide an integrated leasing, development, construction and property management platform
to ensure superior customer service and to
create value for shareholders
Remain astute in market timing for investment
decisions to ensure continuous portfolio refreshment and value creation
Maintain a strong balance sheet and access to capital to minimize debt costs and maximize our
ability to make profitable investments
