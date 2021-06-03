Log in
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report
Boston Properties : Secures a 140,000 Square Foot Lease at Santa Monica Business Park in Santa Monica, CA

06/03/2021
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced it has signed a 140,000 square-foot expansion lease with a technology company at 3100 Ocean Park Blvd. at Santa Monica Business Park, the Company’s 1.2 million square-foot creative campus in Santa Monica, California.

“We are excited to continue to provide great space and place for this high growth company,” said Jonathan Lange, SVP, Los Angeles Region, Boston Properties. “This lease underscores the attractiveness of the West Los Angeles submarket and Santa Monica Business Park, in particular, for attracting and retaining today’s creative talent.”

Santa Monica Business Park is a creative office campus in the heart of the Sunset and Ocean Park neighborhoods in Santa Monica, CA. With high-profile technology and entertainment companies, and an outdoor environment that extends creativity beyond the office walls, Santa Monica Business Park is one of the most sought-after workplaces in West Los Angeles.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 803 M - -
Net income 2021 407 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,5x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 18 951 M 18 951 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 112,16 $
Last Close Price 121,42 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.28.45%18 951
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION16.89%10 538
DEXUS10.96%8 697
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION26.83%8 478
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.91%8 429
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.26.01%6 452