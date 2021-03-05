Log in
Boston Properties, Inc.    BXP

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
Boston Properties : to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

03/05/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that its executives will participate in two presentations at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference, which is being held virtually March 8-11, 2021. The presentations include:

  • Keynote Lunch Discussion - The Future of Spaces and Places – A Discussion with Co-CEO of Gensler, Diane Hoskins and CEO of Boston Properties, Owen Thomas, which will take place on Monday March 8, 2021 at 12:15 pm ET.
  • BXP roundtable discussion with Boston Properties executives, which will take place Tuesday March 9,2021 at 8:15 am ET.

Materials related to these discussions and webcasts of these discussions can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.bxp.com/ or by visiting the Company’s investor relations events page at https://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts. Replay webcasts of the discussions will be available as well.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.


© Business Wire 2021
