APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. - APEN

01/13/2023 | 05:41pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NasdaqGM: APEN) to Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Apollo will receive only $10.00 in cash for each share of Apollo that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-apen/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-endosurgery-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-apollo-endosurgery-inc---apen-301721723.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
