BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Boston Scientific Corporation - BSX

04/16/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

On November 17, 2020, the Company announced a global recall of all unused inventory of its LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, due to “complexities associated with the product delivery system,” and that "[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Boston Scientific’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Boston Scientific shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bsx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 433 M - -
Net income 2021 1 158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 113 M 58 113 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 43,24 $
Last Close Price 40,91 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Edward F. Mackey Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION13.80%58 113
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.5.83%194 300
DANAHER CORPORATION9.21%172 983
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.68%95 261
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.59%74 100
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.41%62 883
