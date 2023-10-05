Boston Scientific
Investor Day 2023
September 20, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Lauren Tengler - Vice President, Investor Relations Mike Mahoney - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Art Butcher - Executive Vice President and Group President, MedSurg and Asia Pacific
Jim Cassidy - President, Neuromodulation
Jesse Feinkind - General Manager, Pain Franchise
Mike Jones - Senior Vice President and President, Endoscopy Dr. Brian Dunkin - Chief Medical Officer, Endoscopy Meghan Scanlon - President, Urology
Dr. Ron Morton - Chief Medical Officer, Urology Jeff Mirviss - President, PI Division
Dr. Michael R. Jaff - Senior VicePresident, PI Division June Chang - President, Greater China
Joe Fitzgerald - Executive Vice President and Group President, Cardiology
Scott Olson - CRM Diagnostics Division Dr. Ken Stein - Chief Medical Officer
Angelo De Rosa - Vice President, WATCHMAN Dr. Brad Sutton - AF Solutions
Lance Bates - ICD
Dr. Janarthanan Sathananthan - ICD
NickSpadea-Anello - President, Electrophysiology
Dan Brennan - Chief Financial Officer
PRESENTATION
Lauren Tengler
Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us here today. I'm Lauren Tengler, and I have the pleasure of leading our Investor Relations Team here at Boston Scientific. Our program today is going to be about four hours, and it's fantastic. And it will bring some of those things you saw in the video to life.
But before we get to it, I do have a few housekeeping items. We will be making forward-looking statements, so typical Safe Harbor and risk factors apply. We will be talking about some products that aren't available in all geographies, and this will tell you a little bit more information about that.
A few financial disclaimers to highlight. All of our market estimates are internal, unless we otherwise note. All growth rates are organic, unless we otherwise specify. And you'll be hearing a lot about our long range plan, or LRP, which represents the years 2024 through 2026.
And now for today's agenda. We have a wonderful program today, four and a half hours, we'll complete around 1 p.m. You'll hear from many of our leaders across the company, all business units and a spotlight on China. We'll have time throughout the day for Q&A. You'll be able to ask those in the room and online through our webcast platform. We'll also have a short 10-minute break in the middle, we will start with or without you back in the room. And finally, we will post slides at the conclusion of today's event.
And I just want to say a quick thank you to everyone who has gotten us here today. There are so many different people and employees at Boston Scientific that have collaborated, and it really highlights the winning spirit of our company. And I'm very, very grateful.
With that, I'm going to turn it over to our CEO and Chairman, Mike Mahoney.
Mike Mahoney
Seriously, please keep the applause down. It's deafening. Lauren, great job. Thanks for pulling this together. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for those who came to Boston in person, and we have a bunch of you online, so hopefully the reception and all that goes well. We're very excited about showcasing Boston Scientific today. We've had the pleasure of doing a number of Investor Days over the years, and we think this one and the next chapters and chapters ahead for Boston Scientific are truly unique and differentiated. And the theme for this, we didn't spend a ton of money on the marketing for this one, but it's next level. And so what we mean by next level as an organization, if you think of our Investor Days that we've done, which typically have been in three year increments, for us, this means next level of innovation that we're bringing across the globe within the company, next level of execution in global teamwork, and you'll see that with our very talented team.
Another thing it means to us, from more of a financial perspective, is taking our performance to the next level. And so essentially what we've done for many years, and you'll see a slide on it, is we typically and commonly delivered stronger organic sales growth versus our peers and double digit EPS. But from a financial perspective, our aim over this LRP is to be the highest performing MedTech large cap company over this LRP. So we're kind of modifying our goal, which has been be better than peers to be the top company in terms of financial performance, sales, growth, EPS, execution, talent retention, and that's what we're striving for over these next three years. And you also see how we're investing for the long term for Boston Scientific, to make it a special company beyond these three years.
So I'm extremely grateful to help lead this team, with 40,000 or so employees around the world in 130 countries. It's an honor to do it. And you're going to see a very talented leadership team today.
None of this happens without a great culture and a great team. And so there's lots of things you can think about in your day job, and things come up around the world, but if you focus the most on culture, talent and innovation and you put your energy there, typically good things happen. And that's what we do at the company. And so, many of our employees are less interested in our PE ratio and our stock price, they want to be proud of where they work. And we want our employees to be highly engaged. When they're highly engaged, you have an inclusive, diverse culture, they perform better. And that's what we continue to see today in 2023, and expect tomorrow.
And the common theme for our employees is advancing science to life. How do we help more patients? How do we be the best partner with our physicians? And we have these six core values, and I won't have time to go through each one of them. But we talk about these core values all the time within the company, they motivated our employees. And I know as an investment professional, it's very difficult to measure and scorecard culture, leadership, in terms of your numbers and so forth, but I would say our employee retention rates are very, very high. Overall, our employees are very engaged. And we have, I won't be arrogant and say an easy time, but a relatively easy time to attract talent to Boston Scientific now. And we want to never take that for granted and always have our culture and caring for our employees, because they deliver the work every day, as the number one priority.
This is a quick overview of where we are in 2023. This is really nothing new, since many of you track us. So I'll go quickly here. But it just shows our results and the first two circles for the first half of the year, and our full year guidance, which likely everyone in the room already knows. So essentially for full year 2023 we expect to grow 10 to 11 for the full year. We expect to grow EPS in the mid-teens here, of 15 to 17 over 2022. That's the full year guidance we gave at the end of second quarter.
And as a reminder, it's important to note that the strength of Boston Scientific is across the globe. All three regions growing quickly, Asia Pac at 20, Europe at 14 and US at 11. And every one of our business units, with the exception of Neuromod, which is having a good year, is growing nicely in double digits. So this is really excellent performance across the leaders that you're going to see today, and we look forward to closing out 2023 and moving on to the strat plan.
Hopefully nobody will skip the four hours, but this is a one-page cheat sheet, I think that tries to capture what we're doing as a company. And this speaks to what I mentioned earlier, is we want to move from consistently outperforming our peer group to becoming our goal, the highest performing large cap MedTech over this three-year period. And we define that a bit as organic sales growth CAGR of 8 to 10 over this three-year period. We do expect the growth rate to be faster, we expect, in 2025 versus 2024, simply because of the annualization of the significant number of product launches that we have. You're going to see that today, many of these great products will be approved and launched in the second half of 2024. So, we expect a strong '24. But we do expect acceleration of growth because of that annualization of these major launches in '25, which I think shouldn't be a surprise and you'll see all the details.
We do continue to expect to improve our profitability of 150 basis points of margin expansion over those three years, strong double digit EPS, which we've delivered for a number of years. And Dan Brennan is going to outline how we continue to focus more on our free cash flow conversion, and I'll talk about that specific goal, you have to wait until the very end to hear that as a teaser to stay for four hours.
The key enablers, I mentioned the values of the company, so important and the talent and commitment of our global employees. Category leadership, for those that followed the company for a long time, is not new but, for example, a couple days ago we signed Relievant. That's another example of us having the broadest, most comprehensive portfolio for key physician call points and having unique innovation
within that portfolio to drive better contracting and partnership with our customers. We deploy that strategy across all of our BUs, and it's a central part of our tuck-in M&A strategy, a relentless focus on innovation, you're going to hear that like crazy today, and never being satisfied. Always being grateful for what we have and never being satisfied is the key to our winning spirit and enhancing our capabilities, further globalizing the company, and you're going to hear from June Chang today, our leader in China, our focus on digital and social responsibilities.
This is, I think, a fun slide to show because it shows the consistent acceleration of performance of the company over many, many years, even in very difficult times like COVID. So as some of you are old enough to recall, we used to be in markets that grew negative, negative growth markets, and we grew negative. So we were right there growing negative with a negative market, not very well done. But over many, many years, and you'll see the slide how we've increased our weighted average market growth rate, we've accelerated our organic growth rate over many LRP periods. And I'm pleased to say in '22 we grew 9, this year we guided to 10 to 11, and despite the COVID impact, which we grew minus 11 in 2020, we grew a little bit over 7% in that four-year period.
So it's a company that actually delivers and exceeds, typically, the LRP targets that we give you. And you see in '24 to '26 our standard core of 6 to 8, which is pretty good performance based on the innovative, strong, durable core we have. But we think in this chapter we do have the most differentiated launches that I've seen in my career that the team has proven we can sell in Europe and deliver clinically and that takes our organic growth CAGR to 8 to 10 over the three-year period.
We do have to walk and chew gum at the same time. We do expect to outgrow our peers, but we also expect to improve margins every year. And this is our margin journey that we've had over many, many years and I'm proud to say that this year, Dan will go through the goals, we'll improve margins again in 2023, just like we did in 2022. And despite all the COVID nightmares that we had as a company, we improved margins over this period, which I'm really proud of our supply chain teams and global teams to do that. Consistently have delivered double digit EPS growth. And the one area we want to improve on more is our free cash flow generation and that conversion, which we have a goal of 70% in 2026, that Dan will detail out in a bit more.
For those that have followed us, we showed a slide like this, but I don't take this for granted because this is a lot of work by the team. So this shows the markets that we compete in and the weighted average market growth rate of the markets that we compete in or that we enter. And this shows a very nice story, where we had a negative 1% weighted average market growth rate dominated by drug- eluting stents and CRM. And it's pretty amazing how the team has diversified the portfolio within cardiovascular over these years into what we have today. And you see each quarter every year, we focus on innovation and we make strategic portfolio decisions on what to invest in, what to maintain and what not to do to improve this weighted average market growth rate, so we think in 2026 we'll be competing in a market that grows 7 to 8. So if we don't grow faster than 7 to 8, then we're not doing our jobs and growing faster than the market. And what you'll see in the next four hours, for each presentation, is a detail of their served market. And when you take that composite of all those individual business units, this is essentially the outcome of that.
Again, the two most important things for me are innovation, talent-I'm sorry, talent first and innovation second. And this is the ecosystem which may look common to many other companies. I think what's a bit different is, again, at the center of this is patient care and being a great partner for our physicians so then they can treat patients more effectively, because we know how difficult it is for hospitals, we want to be their supplier of choice. But this global ecosystem we have of innovation, we think works pretty well and we continue to try and prove it every year. It starts with our internal R&D, where we spend roughly 9-ish percent in R&D, we spend a significant amount of dollars. And on the R&D footprint,
