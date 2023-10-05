2

PRESENTATION

Lauren Tengler

Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us here today. I'm Lauren Tengler, and I have the pleasure of leading our Investor Relations Team here at Boston Scientific. Our program today is going to be about four hours, and it's fantastic. And it will bring some of those things you saw in the video to life.

But before we get to it, I do have a few housekeeping items. We will be making forward-looking statements, so typical Safe Harbor and risk factors apply. We will be talking about some products that aren't available in all geographies, and this will tell you a little bit more information about that.

A few financial disclaimers to highlight. All of our market estimates are internal, unless we otherwise note. All growth rates are organic, unless we otherwise specify. And you'll be hearing a lot about our long range plan, or LRP, which represents the years 2024 through 2026.

And now for today's agenda. We have a wonderful program today, four and a half hours, we'll complete around 1 p.m. You'll hear from many of our leaders across the company, all business units and a spotlight on China. We'll have time throughout the day for Q&A. You'll be able to ask those in the room and online through our webcast platform. We'll also have a short 10-minute break in the middle, we will start with or without you back in the room. And finally, we will post slides at the conclusion of today's event.

And I just want to say a quick thank you to everyone who has gotten us here today. There are so many different people and employees at Boston Scientific that have collaborated, and it really highlights the winning spirit of our company. And I'm very, very grateful.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to our CEO and Chairman, Mike Mahoney.

Mike Mahoney

Seriously, please keep the applause down. It's deafening. Lauren, great job. Thanks for pulling this together. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for those who came to Boston in person, and we have a bunch of you online, so hopefully the reception and all that goes well. We're very excited about showcasing Boston Scientific today. We've had the pleasure of doing a number of Investor Days over the years, and we think this one and the next chapters and chapters ahead for Boston Scientific are truly unique and differentiated. And the theme for this, we didn't spend a ton of money on the marketing for this one, but it's next level. And so what we mean by next level as an organization, if you think of our Investor Days that we've done, which typically have been in three year increments, for us, this means next level of innovation that we're bringing across the globe within the company, next level of execution in global teamwork, and you'll see that with our very talented team.

Another thing it means to us, from more of a financial perspective, is taking our performance to the next level. And so essentially what we've done for many years, and you'll see a slide on it, is we typically and commonly delivered stronger organic sales growth versus our peers and double digit EPS. But from a financial perspective, our aim over this LRP is to be the highest performing MedTech large cap company over this LRP. So we're kind of modifying our goal, which has been be better than peers to be the top company in terms of financial performance, sales, growth, EPS, execution, talent retention, and that's what we're striving for over these next three years. And you also see how we're investing for the long term for Boston Scientific, to make it a special company beyond these three years.

So I'm extremely grateful to help lead this team, with 40,000 or so employees around the world in 130 countries. It's an honor to do it. And you're going to see a very talented leadership team today.