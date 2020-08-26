Log in
Boston Scientific : Announces September 2020 Conference Schedule

08/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On September 9, 2020, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. EDT.

On September 16, 2020, Mike Mahoney, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS  


Media:

Investors:

Kate Haranis 

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-6585 (office) 

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations 

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation  

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com        

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-september-2020-conference-schedule-301118735.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
