BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
Boston Scientific : Currently Up For Ninth Straight Day, Would Equal June 2005 Winning Streak -- Data Talk

10/12/2020 | 11:24am EDT

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is currently at $41.48, up $0.34 or 0.84%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 9, 2020, when it closed at $41.53

-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently up nine consecutive days; up 9.86% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since June 16, 2005, when it rose for nine straight trading days

-- Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending July 24, 2020, when it rose 12.08%

-- Up 8.57% month-to-date

-- Down 8.26% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2011, when it fell 29.46%

-- Down 9.44% from its all-time closing high of $45.81 on April 5, 2004

-- Up 9.26% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2019), when it closed at $37.97

-- Down 9.24% from its 52-week closing high of $45.71 on Jan. 9, 2020

-- Up 60.61% from its 52-week closing low of $25.83 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $41.60; highest intraday level since Sept. 10, 2020, when it hit $41.86

-- Up 1.11% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:59:14 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1123ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 062 M - -
Net income 2020 429 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 140x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58 858 M 58 858 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,64x
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 45,77 $
Last Close Price 41,14 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward F. Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-9.02%58 858
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.04%183 830
DANAHER CORPORATION47.29%160 369
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.87%86 387
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.96.87%65 030
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION7.89%52 164
