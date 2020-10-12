Boston Scientific : Currently Up For Ninth Straight Day, Would Equal June 2005 Winning Streak -- Data Talk

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is currently at $41.48, up $0.34 or 0.84%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 9, 2020, when it closed at $41.53

-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently up nine consecutive days; up 9.86% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since June 16, 2005, when it rose for nine straight trading days

-- Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending July 24, 2020, when it rose 12.08%

-- Up 8.57% month-to-date

-- Down 8.26% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2011, when it fell 29.46%

-- Down 9.44% from its all-time closing high of $45.81 on April 5, 2004

-- Up 9.26% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2019), when it closed at $37.97

-- Down 9.24% from its 52-week closing high of $45.71 on Jan. 9, 2020

-- Up 60.61% from its 52-week closing low of $25.83 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $41.60; highest intraday level since Sept. 10, 2020, when it hit $41.86

-- Up 1.11% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:59:14 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1123ET