As an operating room (OR) nurse at a pain management practice, Bill Morrison is used to helping patients get relief. What he is less familiar with is seeking out this pain relief for himself. But that was the situation Morrison found himself in after his decades of chronic low back pain became too much to bear. "Over the years, it just continuously got worse," he says. [...]