Boston Scientific : Leads Industry as a Most JUST Company

JUST Capital and CNBC ranked Boston Scientific as the top company in its industry reflecting its commitment to employees and the global community
January 11, 2022
CNBC and Just Capital have released their 2021 list of America's top 100 JUST companies, and Boston Scientific ranked 50 out of nearly 1,000 companies, first among companies in the health care equipment and services industry and number one for workers and the environment in our industry. The JUST 100 list ranks companies on issues that matter most to the American public - such as creating jobs, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products and building stronger communities.
"This recognition reflects the commitment of our employees to fulfill our mission to transform lives with innovative medical solutions, and to make a lasting positive impact on the health of our global community and planet," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer.
The annual JUST 100 rankings analyze corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. Read more about the JUST 100 methodology.
Making a Positive Impact
Notable programs and achievements that helped influence the company's ranking include:
-
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace. Diversity is a core value at Boston Scientific and is essential to the company's ability to innovate and serve customers and patients. Boston Scientific expanded upon its diversity and inclusion efforts from 2017 with an initiative called 3Up by 2023, which aims to increase organizational focus for more representation of multicultural talent and women at the supervisory and managerial levels over three years.
-
Pay equity.Equal pay for equal work is foundational to an inclusive workplace. In 2021, Boston Scientific again achieved 99% or greater pay equity for its employees across gender globally and for multicultural talent in the U.S., including Puerto Rico.
-
Employee well-being. Boston Scientific offers comprehensive benefits focused on employees' well-being, financial health and security. As employees adjusted to life and work during the pandemic, the company moved quickly to provide employees with greater work flexibility and support by introducing additional benefits such as well-being circles, support in finding and paying for child and elder care, personal assistance programs and mental health resources.
-
Prioritizing small and diverse suppliers. The company prioritizes working with certified companies that share a commitment to improving the quality of patient care, including small and disadvantaged businesses and those that are women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, LGBTQ-owned and disability-owned. In 2020 alone, Boston Scientific spent $599 million on diverse suppliers.
-
Environmental impact. Boston Scientific was one of the first medical device manufacturers to pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 in all manufacturing and key distribution sites. Since making that pledge in 2017, the company has reduced its carbon footprint by 50 percent as of 2020. In 2021, Boston Scientific raised the bar by joining the United Nations Race to Zero and Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign. The company also recently received an A- score from the Carbon Disclosure Project.
-
Community engagement. Working in collaboration with nonprofit organizations, the company's Global Signature Health Grant Program aims to increase the number of trained health care workers and improve the quality and availability of chronic disease screenings in vulnerable communities worldwide. This program has helped train nearly 3,500 community health workers and provided screenings for more than 23,000 people.
In addition to the JUST 100, Boston Scientific was recently included on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America, one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate responsibility.
For more examples of the company's responsibility efforts, visit the Boston Scientific Newsroom. And for a full look at the company's comprehensive approach and transparent environmental, social and governance disclosures, see the Boston Scientific Performance Report and Addendum.
