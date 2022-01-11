Boston Scientific : Leads Industry as a Most JUST Company

JUST Capital and CNBC ranked Boston Scientific as the top company in its industry reflecting its commitment to employees and the global community

CNBC and Just Capital have released their 2021 list of America's top 100 JUST companies, and Boston Scientific ranked 50 out of nearly 1,000 companies, first among companies in the health care equipment and services industry and number one for workers and the environment in our industry. The JUST 100 list ranks companies on issues that matter most to the American public - such as creating jobs, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products and building stronger communities.

"This recognition reflects the commitment of our employees to fulfill our mission to transform lives with innovative medical solutions, and to make a lasting positive impact on the health of our global community and planet," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer.

The annual JUST 100 rankings analyze corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. Read more about the JUST 100 methodology.

Making a Positive Impact

Notable programs and achievements that helped influence the company's ranking include:

In addition to the JUST 100, Boston Scientific was recently included on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America, one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate responsibility.

For more examples of the company's responsibility efforts, visit the Boston Scientific Newsroom. And for a full look at the company's comprehensive approach and transparent environmental, social and governance disclosures, see the Boston Scientific Performance Report and Addendum.