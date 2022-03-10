Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Scientific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSX   US1011371077

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boston Scientific : Our Actions to Support Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts

03/10/2022 | 03:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This open letter was shared with Boston Scientific global employees on March 10, 2022.

Across our company, we continue to grieve as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine unfolds and we mourn for those who have been displaced or lost their lives. At Boston Scientific, we condemn acts of violence and discrimination and join those calling for peace. We are carefully monitoring how we can best support our employees, customers and humanitarian relief efforts and are taking the following actions:

  • Prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our employees around the world. We are staying in close contact with employees in affected regions and are offering support through our employee assistance programs and global security team. While we do not have direct employees in Ukraine, we do have employees in countries where Ukrainian refugees are relocating and in Russia.
  • The United States Boston Scientific Foundation is donating $1,000,000 USD to Project HOPE. This donation will provide Ukraine refugee support in Poland, where we have 240 Boston Scientific employees and where nearly 1.5 million Ukrainians have sought refuge, and millions more are expected to relocate. Project HOPE is a leading provider of global relief on the ground in Poland. This donation will support efforts to secure a sustainable logistics corridor to supply medicines and medical supplies into Ukraine, to procure medical supplies for a neonatal hospital in Kyiv, and to establish warehouse space and resources in Poland to address strain on the Polish heath care system.
  • Continuing our employee match program to support humanitarian relief efforts. Boston Scientific is matching donations to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Project Hope up to $500 USD, above and beyond the annual match cap. Employees can donate and request a match through our myCommunity platform. To date, the company and employees have contributed more than $160,000 USD to support these organizations. In addition, the Boston Scientific Foundation Europe recently donated €50,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Several employees in EMEA countries are already volunteering through local associations and initiatives and many of you have asked if there is a way to provide support through volunteer efforts. The Global Community Engagement team will work with partners on the ground to assess volunteer opportunities on an ongoing basis.

At Boston Scientific, our mission is to transform lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. Consistent with our mission, we are supporting ongoing access to healthcare in the countries where we operate, in compliance with international sanctions.

We are hopeful for a peaceful resolution. Thank you for living our values - they are our best guidance during difficult times.

Mike Mahoney

Chairman and CEO, Boston Scientific

Eric Thepaut

Executive Vice President &President, EMEA, Boston Scientific

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 20:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
03:24pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Our Actions to Support Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts
PU
03/08BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Announces Pricing of 3.0 Billion of Senior Notes - Form 8-K
PU
03/08BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
03/04European corporates return to debt market after Ukraine shock
RE
03/04Boston Scientific Prices $3.29 Billion of Senior Notes
MT
03/02SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Inch Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
03/02BofA Securities Reinstates Boston Scientific at Buy
MT
03/02BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/02BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $2.5 Billion Of Its Outstanding ..
PU
03/02Boston Scientific Launches Cash Tender Offer for Up to $2.5 Billion in Senior Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 840 M - -
Net income 2022 1 625 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 855 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60 022 M 60 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 42,07 $
Average target price 50,06 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Edward F. Mackey Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.97%60 022
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-21.47%211 909
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.51%189 440
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-22.40%99 746
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-16.50%68 292
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.25%66 004