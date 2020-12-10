Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Scientific Corporation    BSX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Boston Scientific Corporation Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BSX

12/10/2020 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) between April 24, 2019 to November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 2, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Boston Scientific investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Boston Scientific class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2002.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Scientific’s LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System's product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line; (2) as a result, Boston Scientific had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2002.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
05:42pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Boston Scientific Co..
BU
11:31aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
12/09INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12/09BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Gianetto still makes movie magic thanks to a “friend&r..
PU
12/08INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
12/08SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
12/08THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
12/07BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Secur..
PR
12/07THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Boston Scientific ..
BU
12/07BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 084 M - -
Net income 2020 6,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -710x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48 871 M 48 871 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 43,46 $
Last Close Price 34,13 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward F. Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-24.52%48 871
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC45.90%182 861
DANAHER CORPORATION45.19%158 301
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.47%88 579
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.93.25%63 749
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION11.54%52 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ