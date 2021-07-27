Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Scientific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSX   US1011371077

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boston Scientific Raises Full-Year Adjusted Earnings Guidance Range

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

Boston Scientific Corp. on Tuesday raised its full-year adjusted-earnings guidance.

The Marlborough, Mass.-based medical-devices maker said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.58 a share to $1.62 a share in 2021. The company had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.53 a share to $1.60 a share. Boston Scientific forecast sales reported growth of 21% to 22% in 2021.

The company also issued guidance for the third quarter, forecasting adjusted earnings of 39 cents a share to 41 cents a share on sales growth of 12% to 14% year over year. Analysts had been expecting third-quarter adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 0709ET

All news about BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
07:10aBoston Scientific Raises Full-Year Adjusted Earnings Guidance Range
DJ
07:03aBoston Scientific 2Q Sales Recover
DJ
06:50aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
06:43aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
06:39aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:32aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Earnings Flash (BSX) BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Posts Q2 ..
MT
07/21BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Late-Breaking Trial Data at TVT Demonstrate Sustained Safety..
PR
07/21Boston Scientific Corporation Announces Late-Breaking Trial Data at TVT Demon..
CI
07/19INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Boston Scientific
MT
07/16BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : How Choosing to Challenge Drove Her Path to Leadership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 758 M - -
Net income 2021 1 490 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62 477 M 62 477 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 43,97 $
Average target price 49,19 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Edward F. Mackey Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION22.31%62 477
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC14.27%207 959
DANAHER CORPORATION30.63%207 159
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.36%114 722
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.67%76 950
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG29.78%72 246