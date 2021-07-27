Boston Scientific Raises Full-Year Adjusted Earnings Guidance Range

By Matt Grossman

Boston Scientific Corp. on Tuesday raised its full-year adjusted-earnings guidance.

The Marlborough, Mass.-based medical-devices maker said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.58 a share to $1.62 a share in 2021. The company had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.53 a share to $1.60 a share. Boston Scientific forecast sales reported growth of 21% to 22% in 2021.

The company also issued guidance for the third quarter, forecasting adjusted earnings of 39 cents a share to 41 cents a share on sales growth of 12% to 14% year over year. Analysts had been expecting third-quarter adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 0709ET