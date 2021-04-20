Boston Scientific : named a Top 10 Best Employer for Diversity in 2021

April 20, 2021

Boston Scientific ranked eighth overall and first among companies in the Health Care Equipment and Services industry in the 2021 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. The rankings are based on ratings from employees on topics including equitable opportunities for career advancement and fostering an inclusive culture and nominations from underrepresented groups outside of the company.

Commenting on the award, Camille Chang Gilmore, global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Boston Scientific, stated, 'diversity is a given, inclusion is a choice, equity is a goal. Belonging is our ultimate end-point. When we recognize these things, we can create an unstoppable culture.'

The hardships of the past year underscore the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) work. Our employee resource groups (ERGs) and DE&I team have played a critical role in supporting employees and strengthening our leadership. Much work remains to be done, but we are taking several actions to advance DE&I at Boston Scientific, including:

Holding ourselves accountable by setting aggressive, transparent diversity and inclusion goals to enable growth opportunities for all employees . At the beginning of 2020, we announced our latest diversity and inclusion goals, called 3Up by 2023, to further our focus on increasing the representation of women and multicultural talent within our workforce. We believe in transparency and are tracking our progress publicly.

. At the beginning of 2020, we announced our latest diversity and inclusion goals, called 3Up by 2023, to further our focus on increasing the representation of women and multicultural talent within our workforce. We believe in transparency and are tracking our progress publicly. Taking specific and intentional action aimed at eliminating bias, racism and discrimination in our workplace. We are providing all managers with the tools they need to drive meaningful change. This includes increasing required training for all leaders on topics such as microaggressions, modeling inclusive behaviors, anti-racism and racial equity.

our workplace. We are providing all managers with the tools they need to drive meaningful change. This includes increasing required training for all leaders on topics such as microaggressions, modeling inclusive behaviors, anti-racism and racial equity. Creating clearer pathways to leadership for women and multicultural talent. We are broadening our hiring and development programs, including those aimed at advancing opportunities for employees who build our medical devices to evolve and succeed in business roles.

We are broadening our hiring and development programs, including those aimed at advancing opportunities for employees who build our medical devices to evolve and succeed in business roles. Measuring our progress and addressing our shortcomings. Using data and analytics, we are examining representation trends and identifying ways to improve hiring, promotion and development practices.

'It's important employees think about diversity, equity and inclusion as much as innovation or growing the company. A culture that values diverse perspectives drives us all to be better and think differently-and that's how we can solve health care's toughest problems,' said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer at Boston Scientific.

To learn more about our DE&I programs, visit our 2020 Performance Report.

To see the full Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list, click here.