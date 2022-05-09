Boston Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is currently at $38.61, down $2.24 or 5.49%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 1, 2021, when it closed at $38.14

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell 7.89%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.69% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 19, 2020, when it fell 10.04%

--Down 8.32% month-to-date

--Down 9.12% year-to-date

--Down 18.03% from its all-time closing high of $47.10 on April 20, 2022

--Down 10.73% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $43.25

--Down 18.03% from its 52-week closing high of $47.10 on April 20, 2022

--Up 1.41% from its 52-week closing low of $38.07 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as low as $38.56; lowest intraday level since Dec. 2, 2021, when it hit $38.18

--Down 5.59% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.95%

All data as of 2:31:24 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1450ET