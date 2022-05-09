Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boston Scientific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSX   US1011371077

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:10:57 pm EDT
38.44 USD   -5.91%
02:51pBoston Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/06BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boston Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is currently at $38.61, down $2.24 or 5.49%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 1, 2021, when it closed at $38.14

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell 7.89%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.69% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 19, 2020, when it fell 10.04%

--Down 8.32% month-to-date

--Down 9.12% year-to-date

--Down 18.03% from its all-time closing high of $47.10 on April 20, 2022

--Down 10.73% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $43.25

--Down 18.03% from its 52-week closing high of $47.10 on April 20, 2022

--Up 1.41% from its 52-week closing low of $38.07 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as low as $38.56; lowest intraday level since Dec. 2, 2021, when it hit $38.18

--Down 5.59% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.95%


All data as of 2:31:24 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1450ET

All news about BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
02:51pBoston Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/06BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
05/05BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/02Boston Scientific to Participate in Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference
PR
04/28Raymond James Raises Boston Scientific's Price Target to $50 From $49, Maintains Strong..
MT
04/28BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Receives FDA Clearance for the EMBOLD™ Fibered Detachable Coil
PU
04/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Q1 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Boston Scientific Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27Boston Scientific Raises 2022 Sales Guidance
DJ
04/27Boston Scientific Q1 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise; Company Issues Q2, Full-Year Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 852 M - -
Net income 2022 1 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58 398 M 58 398 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,85 $
Average target price 50,28 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Edward F. Mackey Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.84%60 080
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.07%215 491
DANAHER CORPORATION-24.25%180 341
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-37.42%83 989
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-22.41%64 264
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-22.49%63 046