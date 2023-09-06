By Sabela Ojea

Boston Scientific said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to its Watchman Flx Pro Left Atrial Appendage Closure device for use in nonvalvular atrial fibrillation patients.

The biotechnology engineering company said the device is designed for patients that are eligible for anticoagulation therapy.

Its technology is indicated to reduce stroke risk in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation who need an alternative to oral anticoagulation therapy, the company added.

