    BSX   US1011371077

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
43.79 USD   -0.82%
07:44aBoston Scientific to Acquire Apollo Endosurgery for $615 Million; Apollo Shares Jump
MT
07:35aBoston Scientific to buy Apollo Endosurgery for $417 million
RE
07:34aBoston Scientific to Buy Apollo Endosurgery
DJ
Boston Scientific to Buy Apollo Endosurgery

11/29/2022 | 07:34am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Boston Scientific Corp. on Tuesday said it agreed to buy smaller medical-technology company Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for an enterprise value of about $615 million in a deal that bolsters its endoluminal surgery portfolio.

Boston Scientific, based in Marlborough, Mass., said it would pay $10 a share in cash for Apollo, a roughly 67% premium to Monday's closing price of $6 for the Austin, Texas, company.

Boston Scientific said endoluminal surgery is an emerging field and a core focus for its endoscopy business, adding that the Apollo deal offers a new adjacency in the endobariatric market.

Apollo's portfolio includes devices used during endoluminal-surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity.

The deal's $615 million enterprise value is based on a total fully diluted share count of about 64.8 million Apollo shares, minus the company's roughly $33 million of net cash.

Boston Scientific said it expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2023.

Apollo shares surged nearly 63% to $9.76 in premarket trading Tuesday.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 0733ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. 0.00% 6 Delayed Quote.-28.83%
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION -0.82% 43.79 Delayed Quote.3.93%
