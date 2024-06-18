By Colin Kellaher

Boston Scientific has struck a deal to buy medical-device maker Silk Road Medical for about $1.26 billion, adding a technology for stroke prevention to its vascular portfolio.

Boston Scientific on Tuesday said it would pay $21.67 a share in cash for Silk Road, a 27% premium to Monday's closing price of $27.50 for the Sunnyvale, Calif., company.

Including Silk Road's roughly $100 million cash position, the deal carries an enterprise value of about $1.16 billion, Boston Scientific said.

The Marlborough, Mass., medical-technology company said the acquisition adds a platform of products to prevent stroke in patients with carotid artery disease through a minimally invasive procedure called transcarotid artery revascularization.

Boston Scientific said it expects to complete the acquisition in the second half of the year.

